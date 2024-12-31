Bety Launches Blockchain-Based Hash Games

Image © Adobe Images

Press Release: Bety, an online crypto-gambling platform operated by 12 Stars International Gaming Solutions Limited, has introduced a new series of blockchain-powered hash games.

The company, licensed by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros, aims to provide a transparent and fair gaming experience through these new offerings.

Hash games use blockchain technology, specifically cryptographic algorithms, to deliver verifiable fairness. Players bet on hash intervals, and outcomes are determined by block hash values.

The process is designed to ensure transparency and eliminate manipulation.

Bety's new hash game lineup includes:

Hash Banker Player Hash Bull 3-Min Bull 1-Min Banker Player

The flagship offering, Hash Banker Player, allows players to predict outcomes using transaction hash values. It offers potential returns of up to eight times the initial bet.

Crypto casinos, such as Bety, are gaining traction due to their inherent advantages over traditional online gambling platforms.

These include:

Transparency through blockchain Faster transaction speeds Enhanced privacy Reduced costs

These factors have positioned crypto casinos as a growing sector within the entertainment industry.

In addition to hash games, Bety’s platform now offers over 20,000 casino games, including slots, table games, and lotteries. The platform also features a sportsbook covering both traditional and eSports events. PGSoft, Red Tiger, Evolution Gaming, and Yggdrasil are key gaming providers.

Bety’s expansion aligns with broader trends in the crypto casino market, including the adoption of stablecoins, mobile optimisation, eSports integration, and the use of NFTs.

The platform's offerings cater to these shifts, enhancing its appeal to modern players.

Bety complements its gaming library with various player incentives, including bonuses, promotions, referral programmes, and VIP programmes. Benefits for high-value players include cashback rewards, free spins, and personal VIP assistants.

By launching hash games and expanding its platform, Bety says it is reinforcing its position as a leader in the crypto-gambling space. The company continues to leverage blockchain technology to offer innovative and secure gaming options.