Bitcoin to Hit $108K-$110K 'Within a Few Days'

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with bullish sentiment as Bitcoin inches closer to a significant price milestone. Experts suggest that Bitcoin’s price could surge to the $108,000-$110,000 range in the coming days, fueled by a mix of technical, institutional, and macroeconomic factors.

According to Alex Kuptsikevich, FxPro’s chief market analyst, the cryptocurrency market has seen a 2.7% increase in the past 24 hours, bringing its total valuation to $3.6 trillion. Bitcoin has crossed the $102,000 mark, returning to levels last seen ten days ago. “The market’s steady growth since the beginning of the week suggests strong buyer interest,” said Kuptsikevich. “Crypto sentiment remains in the ‘Greed’ territory, with a value of 75, indicating significant demand without signalling an overbought condition.”

Kuptsikevich emphasized that Bitcoin is on the brink of revisiting December’s historical highs, especially as it consolidates gains and overcomes intraday downward momentum. “If the risk appetite in equities persists, Bitcoin’s price could reach the $108K-$110K range within days, potentially triggering a FOMO-driven rally to $130K by the end of January,” he added.

Political Tailwinds and Institutional Interest

Quasar Elizundia, a strategist at Pepperstone, highlighted the role of political and institutional factors in Bitcoin’s recent rally, which saw weekly gains exceed 8%. “Bitcoin’s resurgence past the $100,000 barrier has generated renewed optimism, partly due to political developments,” said Elizundia. He pointed to the imminent inauguration of President Trump, known for his favourable stance toward digital assets, as a key driver.

Reports of Bitcoin potentially being declared a reserve asset have bolstered market sentiment, with investors viewing this as a legitimizing moment for digital currencies.

Elizundia also noted the impact of institutional capital flows, with Bitcoin ETFs recording $626 million in inflows in a single day. “These inflows validate the growing adoption of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class and strengthen the bullish outlook,” he said.

Macroeconomic Trends Favor Bitcoin

From a macroeconomic perspective, recent data indicating easing inflationary pressures in the U.S. have also contributed to Bitcoin’s bullish trajectory. Expectations of a less restrictive Federal Reserve in the second half of 2025 are creating a favourable environment for non-yielding assets like Bitcoin. “The prospect of lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding Bitcoin and supports broader risk assets,” explained Elizundia.

Adding to this momentum, the impending expiration of Bitcoin options contracts worth $2.2 billion, with significant open interest at the $120,000 strike price, has further reinforced positive market expectations.

The Road Ahead

While the outlook for Bitcoin appears promising, Elizundia cautioned that risks remain, particularly if political expectations fail to materialize. Nonetheless, the combination of political optimism, institutional capital inflows, macroeconomic tailwinds, and technical strength paints a compelling picture for Bitcoin’s short-term growth.

As market participants keep a close watch, the next few days could prove pivotal for Bitcoin’s price trajectory, with the potential to break into the $108K-$110K range and beyond. For now, the cryptocurrency market’s eyes are firmly set on these key levels.