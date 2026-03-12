Sébastien de Montessus and the Long Game of African Mining

Image © Adobe Images

Sébastien de Montessus returns to African mining's front lines with patience as his sharpest tool.

When Sébastien de Montessus accepted the role of chief executive at Mansa Resources earlier this year, he was stepping back into a familiar terrain - not just geographically, but intellectually. West Africa, with its promise of mineral wealth and its reputation for risk, has been the proving ground of his career. What has changed is not the setting, but the vantage point.

For much of the past decade, de Montessus was known as the man who turned Endeavour Mining into a global gold producer, a transformation that helped redraw the map of African mining. Now, at Mansa, a newly created mining company backed by African investors, he is returning to an earlier phase of the journey: building from the ground up, in an industry where patience is often in short supply.

From finance to the mine site

Unlike many mining executives, de Montessus did not come up through geology or engineering. Trained in corporate finance, he entered the sector with the instincts of a capital allocator rather than a prospector. That perspective would later shape his leadership style — one that treats mining as an industrial business, not a speculative wager.

When he took over Endeavour Mining in 2016, the company was far from the heavyweight it would later become. It operated a handful of assets in West Africa, attracted limited international attention and faced the structural challenges common to mid-tier producers: uneven execution, exposure to price swings and investor scepticism about operating in politically complex environments.

De Montessus's response was to narrow the company's ambitions before expanding them. He imposed a simple but demanding framework: every mine would need a long operating life, meaningful scale and strict cost discipline. Growth would be earned through consistency, not promised through optimism.

Building credibility, one project at a time

The early years of his tenure were defined less by headlines than by delivery. Projects such as the Houndé mine in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL expansion in Côte d'Ivoire were completed ahead of schedule and under budget — a combination rare enough in the gold industry to attract attention on its own.

These successes had an effect beyond balance sheets. They began to shift perceptions of what was possible in African mining. Endeavour was no longer seen merely as a regional operator navigating political risk, but as a company capable of executing complex industrial projects to international standards.

Exploration followed a similarly methodical logic. By concentrating on the Birimian greenstone belt — a geological formation stretching across several West African countries — Endeavour steadily expanded its resource base at discovery costs among the lowest in the sector. The strategy reinforced a theme that would define de Montessus's leadership: focus deeply on a region, learn its geology and politics, and compound advantages over time.

Scale without excess - and stability under pressure

As Endeavour grew, de Montessus resisted the temptation to chase scale for its own sake. Instead, consolidation came through carefully selected acquisitions, notably Semafo and Teranga Gold, which added high-quality assets while strengthening the company's regional coherence. Both transactions were completed during the Covid-19 pandemic, at a moment when much of the industry was preoccupied with crisis management and operational survival. Endeavour, by contrast, combined business continuity with selective external and organic growth, integrating new assets while maintaining uninterrupted operations.

Operational stability extended beyond capital discipline. On security, de Montessus acted well before the terrorist risk in parts of the Sahel was widely acknowledged by the industry. While many operators initially framed security in terms of asset protection and gold theft, Endeavour broadened its risk assessment early on, investing in specialised expertise and appropriate capabilities to protect personnel, assets and continuity as regional threats evolved.

Labour relations proved another pillar of resilience. In a sector where strikes are a common means of negotiation, Endeavour experienced no site-level work stoppages during his tenure — an uncommon outcome in African mining. This reflected sustained social dialogue and a deliberate effort to align interests, notably through a group-wide incentive system linked to production and cost performance and extended across the workforce.

Health and safety were treated as foundational rather than procedural. In one of the world's most hazardous industries, management emphasis was placed on leadership behaviour and field presence, reinforcing the idea that safety performance was inseparable from operational excellence.

Alongside operations, corporate governance was progressively professionalised. Reporting standards were aligned with international expectations, environmental and social programmes expanded, and community investment became a structural component of project development. Endeavour's evolution helped challenge long-standing investor scepticism about African-based miners, demonstrating that scale, governance and discipline could coexist.

A contested departure - and a durable legacy

De Montessus's exit from Endeavour in early 2024 followed an internal dispute that was later settled between the company and its former chief executive. The episode marked an abrupt end to a tenure that had reshaped both the company and, in many respects, the regional industry.

Yet the structures he put in place endured. Endeavour's portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets, its operating model and its managerial culture remained largely unchanged after his departure. While the sharp rise in gold prices since then has supported valuations across the sector, the company's underlying fundamentals were established earlier — suggesting a model built for durability rather than cycle.

Enter Mansa Resources

Mansa Resources, the company he now leads, is still at an early stage. Its ambitions, however, are expansive: to develop a new African mining platform rooted in long-term value creation rather than short-term extraction.

The timing is significant. The global mining sector is navigating tighter capital markets, heightened geopolitical scrutiny and increasing pressure from host governments to deliver local economic benefits. For African producers, the challenge is not only to find and develop resources, but to do so in a way that aligns with national priorities and international investor expectations.

Mansa is also shaped by the vision of its principal backer, Idrissa Nassa, whose trajectory — from early commercial activity in Ouagadougou to board-level presence in regional financial centres — mirrors the long-term, locally anchored approach the company now seeks to pursue.

The long view

For Sébastien de Montessus, the move to Mansa Resources is not a reinvention, but a return to first principles. It reflects a belief that African mining's next chapter will be written not by those who promise the fastest growth, but by those who understand how to sustain it.

In that sense, his career reads less like a series of moves than a single, extended argument: that in mining, as in markets, the long game still matters.