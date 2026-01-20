Australian Dollar Charges On

Image © Adobe Stock

The Australian dollar extends gains against major counterparts as global risk sentiment shifts further against the US dollar, traders say.

GBP/AUD tested below the 2.00 handle during early trade, although the level holds for now as sterling finds limited near-term support against a strengthening Australian currency.

AUD/USD rallied to a nine-session high on Tuesday, trading between 0.6708 and 0.6747 overnight as momentum builds in favour of the Australian dollar.

The New York session opens near 0.6735, before early buying lifts the pair by around 0.29 per cent as the US dollar softens further.

Compare GBP to AUD Exchange Rates Find out how much you could save on your pound to Australian dollar transfer Amount (GBP) Receiving (AUD) Potential saving vs high street banks: A$48.75 Compare GBP/AUD Rates from Leading Providers → Free • No obligation • Takes 2 minutes

The move reflects a broader global backdrop in which US assets are being sold, pushing Treasury yields higher while undermining demand for the dollar.

That dynamic has become a defining feature of current FX trading, with investors increasingly reallocating away from the US currency as confidence in US-centric trades erodes.

Precious metals reinforce the signal, with gold and silver pushing to record highs as markets hedge against currency debasement and rising geopolitical and trade uncertainty.

Above: GBP/AUD breaking through 2.0.

At the same time, USD/CNH weakens and global equity markets trade lower, underscoring that the dollar’s retreat is part of a wider risk repricing rather than an isolated move.

This environment has proved supportive for commodity-linked and high-beta currencies, leaving the Australian dollar among the best performers in the G10 complex.

Analysts note that the global backdrop now favours currencies leveraged to diversification away from the US dollar rather than defensive positioning.

Technical signals are also aligning with the macro impulse, strengthening the case for further AUD/USD upside.

Daily and monthly relative strength indicators are rising, suggesting improving trend momentum rather than a short-lived corrective bounce.

The pair is also trading above its 10-day and 21-day moving averages, a configuration that typically reinforces bullish sentiment among systematic and trend-following accounts.

For sterling crosses, the implications are immediate, with GBP/AUD struggling to regain traction as Australian dollar strength compresses the pair toward multi-month lows.

Above: AUD/USD also readies for a breakout.

The defence of the 2.00 level reflects residual pound demand rather than any loss of momentum in the Australian dollar, according to market participants.

As long as US dollar weakness, elevated commodity prices, and fragile equity sentiment persist, traders say the Australian dollar remains well positioned to extend its advance.

Until that broader risk and dollar backdrop shifts, the bias for AUD-linked pairs appears skewed toward further strength rather than consolidation.