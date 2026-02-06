Brief Pound Recovery Highlights the Case for Fixing FX Rates

Image © Adobe Images

Sterling’s recovery against the euro and the dollar on Friday may offer more than short-term relief, creating a timely opportunity for those with upcoming payments to lock in today’s exchange rates before volatility returns.

Sterling edged higher on Friday, recovering a small portion of its recent losses against both the dollar and the euro as a bout of selling pressure began to unwind.

The pound fell to a low of 1.1464 against the euro on Thursday before rebounding to around 1.15 by the time of writing Friday, while GBP/USD lifted from a trough near 1.3508 to trade closer to 1.3568.

Above: GBP/EUR's Friday bounce means it holds onto its uptrend, just.

The movements offer some near-term relief for the currency after a difficult spell, but analysts turn increasingly cautious about the pound’s broader outlook amid increased domestic political uncertainty and growing odds of further Bank of England interest rate cuts.

