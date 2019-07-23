Johnson Hysteria and Pound Sterling: No, a Currency Crash is not Imminent

Image © Gov.uk

Local media is today awash with dramatic stories concerning a crash in the value of the British Pound in the event of Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

Johnson is expected to be announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Tuesday, and he should be installed as Prime Minister on Wednesday. And, according to various tabloid publications one must immediately buy foreign currency as the Pound will collapse on Johnson's victory.

Those with impending foreign exchange commitments would however be wise to take a more sober approach on the matter, we believe.

That Johnson will become Prime Minister on Wednesday has more-or-less been known by markets for some time now, and is therefore 'in the price' of the British Pound: there will be no sudden crash in Sterling when Johnson assumes the highest office in the land as the canny investor would have done the selling weeks ago.

"I was asked repeatedly over the past week what events I was keeping an eye on in connection with Sterling. The result of the Tory leadership contest being announced today really will only indirectly be part of them. The result will be announced around lunchtime. A clear victory by Boris Johnson is likely to be fully priced in. That means only a complete surprise victory by his adversary Jeremy Hunt would move the market," says Esther Reichelt, FX Analyst with Commerzbank.

Currency markets tend to react to the unexpected, and Johnson becoming Prime Minister is certainly not unexpected with boomakers offering odds with an implied probability in excess of 80% for such an outcome.

"Don't bet on a big GBP reaction to new UK PM," says Richard Pace, an options analyst with Thomson Reuters. "There's unlikely to be much GBP reaction, judging by the price of options, overnight (Wednesday) expiry vol is 8.5 - a straddle break-even of 44 pips, that's certainly not excessive and well below recent highs."

Rather it is the first moves he makes in his new job, particularly on Brexit that will matter.

Notably, there is a chance Johnson could adopt a more pragmatic tone on Brexit than has been the case on the leadership trail. He would certainly be right to be more diplomatic considering he will be adopting a Government that is suffering a fast-diminishing parliamentary majority which is expected to be whittled down to just one within days as the Conservatives are expected to lose a key Welsh by-election before the week is done.

The by-election meanwhile comes days after the parliamentary party's loss of Charlie Elphicke - the Conservative MP charged with sexual assault and subsequently suspended of the whip - and it becomes difficult to see how the new PM can govern for any length of time.

We hear reports on Tuesday that Johnson, wary of the fragile position he inherits, is already talking to Conservative MPs who might rebel against his government were he to pursue a Brexit they believed was to be too damaging.

According to a report in the Times, Johnson has held secret meetings with Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart "as part of a charm offensive amid concerns that they will prove to be a nightmare on the back benches".

It is reported the incoming Prime Minister organised the meetings as part of a bid to unite the party amid opposition to his “do or die” approach to leaving the EU with or without a deal on October 31.

That Johnson is talking to this cabal suggests to us there is a chance he might be pursuaded to adopt a more pragmatic approach when it comes to delivering Brexit, and it becomes possible that a vote of no-confidence in the Government is ultimately avoided.

From a strategic perspective there is therefore a danger in expecting a sudden drop in Sterling: the currency is heavily sold and any positive developments could be greated by a rapid, short-term relief rally. We are not suggesting a sizeable recovery; rather a bump within a negative trend.

In short, the currency market is awaiting triggers, and it could well be that the next major trigger to a move in Sterling is a positive one.

Markets know this, hence why we are seeing the Pound trading more-or-less familiar levels just hours before a change in Prime Ministers: The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is currently quoted at 1.1129, having been as high as 1.1156 the day prior.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is quoted at 1.2454, having been as high as 1.2705 the day prior.

While our suspicion is that Sterling might be relatively stable over the next few days, there are of course risks.

"One of Johnson’s first tasks will be to appoint new cabinet members (all of course likely to be pro-leave). None of this is likely to be news for GBP, though there are still risks this week. Thursday is the last parliamentary session before the recess, which lasts to September 3. This would therefore be the final window for a confidence vote in the government (which it would likely survive, but GBP may still kneejerk lower) or for Johnson to voluntarily call an election (very small, but non-zero risk and also GBP-negative)," says Adam Cole, a currency strategist with RBC Capital Markets.

Note the probabilities of the negative outcomes: they are relatively minor.

If Sterling is to go lower we believe it would do so in a pattern that repeats the move lower we have seen since May which has been a relatively steady, if not determined, decline.

The trend remains lower, as we note in our week ahead forecast, but it also tends to be interjected with short-term recoveries.

"The daily chart, which we use to analyse the medium-term outlook including the next month, shows the pair in a nice and steady downtrend that looks set to continue. A break below the July 17 lows at 1.1048 would confirm a continuation down to 1.1000," says Joaquin Monfort, our technical editor.