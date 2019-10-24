The Euro-Dollar Rate Today: European Central Bank Decision in Focus

© European Central Bank

- EUR treads water ahead of Draghi's final ECB policy decision.

- Draghi tipped to depart on plea to governments for stimulus.

- Amid divisions in Frankfurt over rates and quantitative easing.

- Departs with Germany likely in recession, Eurozone on rocks.

- Federal Reserve rate decision on Oct 30 key to EUR outlook.

The Euro was treading water Thursday ahead of Mario Draghi's final policy announcement on behalf of the European Central Bank (ECB), which comes amid division in Frankfurt over recent decisions and is expected to yield fresh pleas for governments to do more of the heavy lifting to reflate their economies.

Consensus is looking for the ECB to leave its three main interest rates unchanged in October and to confirm the reopening of its quantitative easing program from November 01, which will see the bank buy €20 bn of government and corporate bonds per month for an open-ended period of time. The deposit rate was cut to a new low of -0.50% last month but rates on 'main refinancing operations' and the 'marginal lending' facility remained unchanged at 0% and 0.25% respectively.

September's policy decisions have been credited with causing an almost unprecedented level of division in the corridoors of the ECB given the limited benefit that was attained from the prior program, which saw the bank's balance sheet swell to €2.6 trillion in the three years to the end of 2018, and the unkown costs of the program. German policymakers have long opposed QE although opposition to it has recently broadened out to other countries too.

"Draghi will likely make a last gasp effort to make clear that fiscal stimulus is really the only policy tool left even if he formerly was ever ready to assuage the market that the ECB had more monetary policy tools in its arsenal," says John Hardy, chief FX strategist at Saxo Bank. "Important for the euro is whether the ECB signals from here that it is at the end of the road on rate cuts and QE and is ready to assist as an auxiliary to support fiscal initiatives."

The ECB needs faster growth if it's to meet its long-elusive inflation target of "close to but below 2%" and, with most of its rates at or below zero already, the bank is widely seen as being out of monetary ammunition. It resorted last month to pleading with governments to do more to lift their economies.

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at 4-hour intervals.

Core CPI, which is generally seen as the more accurate and relevant measure of price pressures, was just 1% in October 2019. That's just 40 basis points above the 0.6% that prevailed when the original QE program was announced in January 2015 and is barely half of what the ECB needs it to be.

"The central bank intends to keep the pedal to the metal until the point at which it is satisfied that core inflation has stabilised at around 2%. This won’t happen anytime soon, indicating a structurally loose monetary policy setting in the Eurozone. We, and most oher ECB watchers and investors, have adjusted our forecasts accordingly," says Claus Vistesen, chief Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Eurozone GDP growth is forecast by the European Commission to come in at just 1.2% for 2019, below what the ECB's calls 'potential growth'. This means the economy is not growing fast enough to generate any inflation pressures at all, while the outlook for growth in the European and broader global economies is very much contingent upon whether or not a "phase one" deal suspending hostilities between the U.S. and China actually gets inked in November and what the White House decides on EU car tariffs.



German growth fell by 0.1% in the second quarter, the second contraction inside of a year, although two consecutive declines are required for an economy to be considered to be in recession. Data covering the third quarter will reveal whether a recession has hit at 08:00 on Tuesday, 14 November. The government is now said to be expecting GDP growth of just 0.5% for 2019, down significantly from the 1.5% seen in 2018 and the 2.2% seen in 2017.

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

"We expect EURUSD to remain tame. Most directional risks favour moderate downside as we expect Draghi to ride off on a dovish note. Market attention will soon turn to any early hints on policy preferences from incoming President Lagarde," says Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

TD Securities tips the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision due on October 30 as being more key to the outlook for the Euro-to-Dollar rate than Thursday's ECB statement. And the terrain of the current relative interest rate landscape still favours the Dollar, according to the Toronto-headquartered investment bank, with the Euro tipped to bear the brunt of any adjustment.

U.S. economic data has continued to incite further wagers by the market that the Fed will cut its interest rate again at the end of October, making for a third consecutive rate cut. The move is almost fully priced into the market, with more cuts eyed for 2020 too, but TD is sceptical of the idea the Fed would be willing to deliver them. The bank is tipping a correction higher as most likely for the Dollar in the weeks ahead and a turn lower for the Euro.

"While we do not think that Powell will be quick to completely close the door to support the economy with more cuts, we think it is far more likely they he (and the Committee) opt to wait and see how the data unfolds after delivering 75bps of cuts and trade talks have pivoted towards a more positive footing. This could serve as the basis for a tactical turnaround in the USD," says Mazen Issa, a strategist at TD.