South African Rand Bruised in Market Storm as U.S. Rates Cited for Losses

ZAR among heaviest fallers in G20 amid global market storm

U.S. bond yields & Fed policy outlook seen as key headwinds

Analysts uniformly bearish & overlooking SARB policy support

The South African Rand fell in rough market conditions ahead of the weekend while analysts reiterated bearish outlooks for the currency owing in large part to a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate policy, although may be overlooking a favourable South African Reserve Bank (SARB) inflation outlook.

South Africa's Rand fell more heavily than G20 counterparts on Friday with only Pound Sterling, the Norwegian Krone and Brazilian Real sustaining heavier losses amid significant as well as rare simultaneous declines for global stock and bond markets.

The biggest faller in the currency and bond markets were Sterling and UK government debts while in advanced economy stock markets losses were heaviest for Portuguese indices, although followed closely behind by French, German and British stocks.

Meanwhile, in the commodity sphere North American and European oil prices were the biggest fallers with losses of more than five percent, although even this was not enough to provide support for risky currencies that were previously burdened sifnificantly by the inflationary impacts of earlier price increases.

"The ‘USD-smile’ continues to dominate the FX market price action with both growing US rates and UST yields as well as weak market risk sentiment giving the USD a boost in the wake of the September Fed meeting," says Valentin Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB.

Above: USD/ZAR shown at hourly intervals alongside GBP/ZAR.

"Next week, focus will be on the latest developments of the war in Ukraine and its impact on the European energy market, the Eurozone September HICP and the German ifo as well as the outcome of the Italian general election over the weekend. In addition, focus will be on the core PCE data out of the US and Fed speakers," Marinov wrote in a Friday research briefing.

Friday's losses for risky assets may have been exacerbated by declines in Sterling exchange rates, which are partly the result of UK government fiscal policy, although many were already under pressure in what has been a volatile second half of the week.

Risky currencies were supported briefly on Thursday when Japanese government authorities intervened in the local currency market in order to arrest declines in the Yen, which had fallen to another new millenium low in the wake of September's Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision on Wednesday.

"On the back of another inflation surprise last week, the Fed hiked another 75bp and signaled more to come. The outlook of the FOMC participants looks more hawkish. The median of Fed Funds projections is now at 4.4% for end-2022," says David Hauner, head of EM FX strategy at BofA Global Research.

"We remain cautious EM as US rates continue adjusting higher on the back of persistent inflation. We expect some worsening of the EM growth-inflation mix. We stay long USD vs ZAR, CNH, INR and KRW," Hauner said on Friday.

Above: USD/ZAR shown at daily intervals alongside GBP/ZAR.

Thursday's stability proved to be short-lived and even in spite of Friday's declines, some strategists still look for further weakness in many currencies relative to the Dollar.

However, what may have gone overlooked by many is the outperformance of the Rand in the wake of September's South African Reserve Bank interest rate decision, which saw the SARB echoe the Fed with another 0.75% increase that took the cash rate up to 6.25%.

The SARB also said local inflation rates would be likely to return to the midpoint of its three-to-six percent target band next year if anticipated declines in energy and food prices are realised, which could see the Rand's inflation-adjusted yield offering to the market improving.

"Despite the SARB “front-loading” hikes recently, the rates story does not lend much support to ZAR compared to its LatAm peers, unless the SARB turns significantly more hawkish,"says Daria Parkhomenko, an emerging market FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"With this coming against a backdrop of our ongoing USD-positive view and China’s negative growth backdrop, the bias is to the upside for USD/ZAR," she and colleagues warned in a Friday research briefing.

Above: USD/ZAR shown at weekly intervals alongside GBP/ZAR.