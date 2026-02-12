New Zealand Dollar Has Legs

🎯 GBP/NZD year-ahead forecast: Consensus targets from our survey of over 30 investment bank projections. Request your copy.

We’re checking in with one of 2026’s best-performing currencies.

The New Zealand dollar is one of the standout performers this year, and analysts say there is more to come, even if next week’s meeting of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand poses a near-term test.

The NZD has gained against seven of the world’s ten leading currencies in 2026.

GBP/NZD is down 4.0%, EUR/NZD is down 4.0%, and NZD/USD has risen 5.36%, underlining the breadth of the advance.

At first glance, the rally could be dismissed as part of the broader U.S. dollar retreat seen earlier this year.

But analysts argue that explanation is increasingly insufficient.

“Several factors have driven recent NZD outperformance, namely the trend in the broad USD, strong NZ activity data and a commodity price rally,” say tacticians at HSBC.

Crucially, they add: “We believe the domestic element will drive the NZD more in the coming weeks.”

That shift matters.

While USD weakness provided the initial spark, attention is turning to New Zealand’s own data pulse, which is strengthening.

“Q4 CPI inflation printed above the RBNZ’s target range of 1-3% and both manufacturing and services PMIs have printed at recent highs,” HSBC notes.

That improvement is feeding directly into rate expectations.

“New Zealand’s economic recovery likely has legs; Q4 CPI surprised to the upside, and high-frequency activity indicators now suggest that the recovery is gaining traction. The shift in market focus towards expected H2 rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to cap NZD downside,” says Nicholas Chia at Standard Chartered.

Markets are now pricing no rate cuts and a first 25 basis point increase by December.

“Our base case remains OCR hikes by December 2026, with the OCR now peaking at 3.25% from late 2027, with the risk of earlier and more pronounced policy tightening,” says Mark Smith at ASB.

In a world where relative interest rate expectations dominate currency pricing, that repricing is powerful support for the NZD.

However, the near-term risk is clear.

“The RBNZ still remains in tug of war against market pricing of two hikes for this year,” HSBC cautions.

If policymakers next week attempt to dampen tightening expectations or emphasise patience, the currency could experience a temporary pullback.

Even so, with domestic data firming and rate expectations shifting higher, analysts argue the New Zealand dollar’s rally rests on sturdier foundations than a simple USD-driven bounce.