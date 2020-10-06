Pound Sterling in Sudden Drop on Headlines Suggesting EU to Call UK's Bluff on Brexit Deadline, Down 0.40% against Euro and Dollar

Image © Adobe Images

The British Pound has dipped sharply against the Euro, Dollar and other peers on Tuesday with market participants citing a newswire report that the EU will not be ready to meet the UK's soft deadline for a Brexit trade deal to be agreed by October 15.

According to a Bloomberg report, the EU is willing to call Johnson's Bluff and let the October 15 deadline go unanswered which suggests a slight rising in the prospects of a 'no deal' outcome to talks relative to the improving sentiment on the matter seen over recent days.

Johnson had previously said that if the EU and UK fail to reach a post-Brexit trade deal by the October 15 EU Council meeting, the UK would be better served by walking away.

"The European Union has no plans to offer concessions to Boris Johnson before next week's Brexit deadline, betting that the UK prime minister won't make good on threats to walk away from trade negotiations if he doesn't get what he wants," reports Bloomberg.

A number of foreign exchange participants confirmed these headlines to be the most likely source of a sudden drop in the valuation of Sterling:

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate has fallen 0.36% at the time of writing and is now quoted at 1.0978, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate has meanwhile fallen 0.45% to quote at 1.2938.

The fall in the Pound serves as a reminder of the heightened short-term volatility that will be present as the EU and UK battle towards a final deal.

The markets are reading the substance of this particular Bloomberg report to be that the chances of a 'no deal' outcome to negotiations have risen, as Johnson might well fulfil his earlier promise to walk away from talks if no deal is forthcoming.

However, the reaction does also seem to be a little misplaced since it has been clear for a number of days now Johnson is softening his stance on the deadline and is content to keep talking beyond October 15, provided there were signs of progress coming from the EU side.

This shift in stance was ultimately confirmed in Johnson's talk with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the weekend where both sides agreed to intensify communications in order to achieve a deal.

There have been notable tell-tale signs that talks are likely to extend into November, which makes any sudden focus on the October 15 soft deadline as being somewhat strange.

"The video call between the UK Prime Minister and European Commission Head on Saturday resulted in a relatively upbeat assessment of recent negotiations. The post call statement exulted their negotiators to fill in the gaps ahead of the 15 October leader summit, which coincides with the UK’s latest soft deadline. However, we would not be surprised should the talks extend towards month end and even potentially into early November, if a deal is to be struck. In the near term, we anticipate some downside pressure on GBP/USD given that main issues remain unresolved. Support comes at 1.2680," says Jeremy Stretch, foreign exchange strategist at CIBC Capital Markets.

While the tenor surrounding Brexit trade negotiations have improved of late, the sudden dip in Sterling on Tuesday serves a reminder that the road forward will be a bumpy one and the only real guarantee is one of volatility.

