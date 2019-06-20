Pound Sterling Live: Bank of England Could Trigger Rally vs. Euro and Dollar

Above: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. File image (C) European Central Bank

- Snapshot: GBP/EUR: 1.1266 +0.06% | GBP/USD: 1.2690 +0.30%

- Bank of England to signal interest rates likely in the future

- ECB and Fed work against Euro, Dollar with dovish messages

- Conservative leadership race down to final two contenders

Pound Sterling is engaged in a short-term rally against the Euro and U.S. Dollar at the time of writing, as a relief-rally finally starts to take shape.

The Bank of England is the central focus for the British Pound on Thursday, June 20 with one analyst telling us there is the chance the currency could rally on the central bank's message.

Policy makers at Threadneedle Street are to release their latest guidance at mid-day, and markets will likely be paying more attention to today's event than usual.

At present market focus is squarely on central banks with both the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve giving strong indications that they are ready to 'ease' policy levers to assist their respective economies.

The ECB on Tuesday indicated that they were considering an interest rate cut and/or a boost to their quantitative easing programme, while on Wednesday night Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated up to two interest rate cuts could be delivered by the Fed before 2019 is out.

The actions by the Fed and ECB have both pushed back against Euro and Dollar strength, allowing the under-pressure Pound to consolidate. The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is currently quoted at 1.1262, having been as low as 1.1144 earlier in the week. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is quoted at 1.2689, having been as low as 1.2506 earlier in the week.

If the Bank of England were to keep settings unchanged it would certainly become the most 'hawkish' central bank of the three, simply by virtue of doing nothing.

Indeed, were the Bank to signal that if anything, an interest rate rise should be expected, the Pound could find itself further supported.

"BoE policymakers still maintain their hawkish bias, favouring rising rates at a faster pace than financial markets would consider. It is therefore very likely that the BoE statement or policy minutes from Thursday monetary policy meeting will continue to hint towards further tightening, most likely giving British Pound a boost," says Vincent Mivelaz, an analyst with Swissquote Bank.

Any hawkish message by the BoE would come despite slowing manufacturing activity and rising Brexit uncertainties. Monthly GDP data meanwhile showed the UK economy actually shrank in April amidst a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

The economic indicator to watch, however, are wages: real wage growth excluding bonuses increased 3.4% in the latest set of data, while unemployment remains at historical bottom.

This supports the Bank of England's message that it will likely raise interest rates at a gradual pace over a long period of time.

Markets nevertheless believe the prospect of an interest rate rise in 2019 is slim, particularly as the Bank will be wary of the October 31 Brexit deadline.

But with the Fed and ECB heading in the other direction, simply doing nothing might be enough to ensure that on central bank dynamics alone Sterling will be supported.

Economists at RBC Capital Markets do not expect the MPC to make any policy changes at today’s meeting and anticipate a unanimous vote to hold rates at 0.75%.

"Neither do we expect the committee to follow the more dovish line taken by other major central banks of late, and we expect its forward guidance to retain its ‘gradual and limited’ hiking bias. That was the message from recent public comments by committee members Saunders and Haldane. The risk is that the committee might try to send a hawkish message with a split 8-1 in favour of a rate rise, with Haldane dissenting," says Adam Cole, a strategist with RBC Capital Markets in London.

Politics: Leadership Contest Down to the Final Two

The race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May should generate some interest as today sees the field whittled down to the final two contenders.

There are potentially two rounds of voting scheduled, with results at 13:00 BST and - if there are more than two contenders still standing - at 18:00 BST.

"The certainty with which markets now price in Johnson winning (87% on Betfair) makes the second candidate a bit of a sideshow for GBP and the greater uncertainty is what Johnson actually stands for, which seems to become less clear as time goes on," says Cole.

With Johnson expected to win, what matters for currency markets going forward is the amount of light he chooses to shed on his plans for Brexit.

The stark reality facing Johnson will be laid bare by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in a speech to be delivered at the Mansion House tonight.

Hammond is expected to warn that any candidate planning to use no deal as their plan B will be risking a general election. It will be "an immutable truth" that parliament has rejected the current deal, as well as no deal, and that the EU will not countenance renegotiation, he will say.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be forced to choose between our democracy and our prosperity. If the new prime minister cannot end the deadlock in parliament, then he will have to explore other democratic mechanisms to break the impasse. Because if he fails, his job will be on the line – and so, too, will the jobs and prosperity of millions of our fellow citizens,” Hammond will say.