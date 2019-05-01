The British Pound: Analyst Views on the Bank of England Interest Rate Decision 

© UK Parliament, Pound Sterling Live

- GBP holds 1st place in G10 league table ahead of BoE decision.

- Analysts look for steady rates and tightening bias to be retained.

- But views on outlook for rates, and GBP, beyond Thursday vary.

The Pound was riding high at the top of the G10 league table Wednesday and by many accounts, could be due a further run of gains over the course of Thursday as the Bank of England (BoE) is now on the verge of becoming the only game in town for yield-hungry investors.

Consensus is for the Bank of England to leave its interest rate unchanged at 0.75% at 12:00 Thusday but to reiterate its commitment to raising Bank Rate "at a gradual pace and to a limited extent" over the coming years in order to keep the consumer price index in line with the 2% inflation target.

"We expect the MPC to stick to their guidance of slowly rising rates. Their confidence may even be bolstered a bit by some better-than-expected activity data, while the recent rise in oil prices is likely to have pushed the CPI forecast somewhat higher for the second half of 2019. But the MPC is for now trapped in a holding pattern due to Brexit," says Jane Foley, a strategist at Rabobank.

Bank of England policymakers have said repeatedly over the last 18 months that they need to raise interest rates in order to prevent the consumer price index rising meaningfully above the target but financial markets have, until this week, assigned a zero percent probability to the prospect of a hike coming in 2019.

However, better-than-expected economic figures and rising levels of pay growth for workers make it difficult for the inflation-fearing Bank of England, which has consistently warned of the impact that increased pay packets could have on its consumer price target, to abandon its policy stance.

"Given the continued strong wage data and the 6mth delay to Brexit, there could well be some increased concerns over inflation risks expressed that has the scope to surprise the markets. That might provide some support for the pound with political developments surrounding Brexit muted for the time being," says Lee Hardman, a curency analyst at MUFG.

Reiterating the rate hike stance would be notable in the context of events on the international field where G10 central banks have dropped like flies this year, abandoning commitments to lifting interest rates over the coming quarters.

As other G10 central bank have dialled down their rhetoric on rates, the market's belief in Bank of England claims about Bank Rate had wained in recent months, but analyst commentaries suggest the consensus view is now shifting.

Any such reiteration of a 'tightening bias' would leave the BoE looking something like the only game in town among G7 economies, if not the G10, which could act as a powerful stimulant to Pound Sterling because many investors are still hungry for yield and the improving returns that come with rising benchmark interest rates.

"We expect the tone of Thursday's BoE to suggest they cannot sit on the Brexit sidelines forever. A rate hike isn't likely near-term, but the MPC may want to suggest a 2019 move is possible," says Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities. "With GBP back in familiar ranges vs both USD & EUR, the MPC may provide some tradable near-term direction. We do not, however, expect the BoE to launch sterling on a new longer-term trend until fresh catalysts emerge.

On Monday pricing in the overnight-index-swap market suggested investors were contemplating the odds of a rate cut before year-end, not a rate hike.

The market-implied Bank Rate for August 01, 2019 was just 0.73% and the December 19, 2019 rate was just 0.78%. But by Wednesday morning the implied rate for those dates had shifted upward to 0.75% and 0.80%. That latter number went up again during the Wednesday session.

"From pricing in rate cuts early this year, we are now pricing in around 9bps of rate hikes in 2019. A hawkish tilt from the BoE continues to support this move," Rumpeltin says.

Interest rate decisions are normally made in accordance with the outlook for inflation but impact currencies through the push and pull influence they exert over capital flows and the opportunities they present short-term speculators.

But inflation is sensitive not only to supply-side factors, but also changes in demand within an economy. And recent data has suggested the UK economy continues to motor along at a steady pace even in the face of the prolonged uncertainty thrown up by the Brexit pantomime in parliament.

"We’ve detected that a fair few believe a “hawkish hold” or a hawkish shift in the MPC voting pattern is imminent. The most obvious case for BoE hawkishness is declining economic slack and labor market tightness," says Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Economic output rose by a total of 0.7% in the first two months of the year, which is even faster than the 0.6% pace of growth seen through the whole of the third quarter of 2018 and puts the economy on course for its best quarter since the period spanning April to July 2015.

Meanwhile, the UK unemployment rate has fallen to a new post-1973 low of 3.9% and wages are growing at their fastest pace in nominal terms since before the financial crisis. Pay adjusted for inflation is also growing at a healthy clip and nurturing economist fears of even higher inflation further down the line.

However, not all analysts see the BoE remaining committed to its previous policy goals, as BMO's Gallo says its all a ruse designed to prevent the market from punishing Pound Sterling too severely in the short term, as that too could endanger the inflation target. Others are sceptical as well.

"May is still under pressure to pass her deal, however, we don’t see a breakthrough anytime soon. Instead, we expect May to be ousted over the summer, leading to another extension beyond October 31. This postpones a BoE hike and should weigh on GBP," says Morten Lund at Nordea Markets.