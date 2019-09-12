Euro-Dollar Sinks after European Central Bank Fires its 'Bazooka'

© European Central Bank, reproduced under CC licensing

The Euro reversed course and sank Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) cut one of its interest rates further below zero and restarted its recently-shuttered bond buying program in a bid to defend the Eurozone from a global economic slowdown that's already put Germany on the doorstep of recession.

The ECB cut its deposit rate, which is the rate it now charges (used to pay) banks that park money with it overnight, by 10 basis points to -0.50% in line with market expectations. Rates on 'main refinancing operations' and the 'marginal lending' facility were unchanged at 0% and 0.25% respectively.

European bond investors were in the money too Thursday after the ECB said it will buy €20 bn of European debt per month from November 01, without specifying an end date for the program or any details on the division between government and corporate bonds.

"The ECB announced an entire package of easing measures today that appear to have exceeded market expectations to some extent. More details will follow, but we do not expect even easier monetary policy to change the economic outlook materially," says Jan von Gerich, an economist at Nordea Markets.

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals.

Markets were said by analysts to be looking for a €30 bn bond program so the smaller value of the purchases should have boosted the Euro although the task of gauging ever-fluctuating investor expectations was complicated in September by a number of influential voices at the ECB who'd publicly advocated against such a move. As a result, some investors might have come to expect even less of the bank by the time the decision was announced.

The decision will be followed by a press conference at 13:30 in which ECB President Mario Draghi will provide new economic forecasts and explain Thursday's measures in his final policy action on behalf of the bank.

"The final showdown has started with a big bang. The ECB just announced a big policy package to revive the Eurozone economy and to bring inflation back to target," says Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING. "This is Mario Draghi’s final “whatever it takes”. Depsite all market excitement now, the question remains whether this will be enough to get growth and inflation back on track as the real elephant in the room is fiscal policy. It is clear that without fiscal stimulus, Draghi’s final stunt will not necessarily lead to a happy end."

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at 4-hour intervals.

"Markets initially reacted in a disappointing fashion to the news that the ECB has “only" cut its deposit by 10bp, but as we type short-term yields and the euro are falling. That’s probably the right call. The details suggest that the central bank is going all in," says Claus Vistesen, chief Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Expectations of ECB intervention come amid a slowdown in the global economy brought on by the trade war, which has hurt the export-dependent Eurozone and particularly Germany. Slowing growth is sapping an already-insufficient inflation pulse and the ECB was widely expected to address it Thursday, although its monetary ammunition is low after years of failed efforts to revive the bloc's fortunes.

European bond yields were in decline following the ECB's decision, reducing the attractiveness of the Euro as an investment prospect, which sent the Euro-to-Dollar rate through a key technical support level on its trip lower and enabled the Pound-to-Euro rate to move into the black for the session. However, analysts at ING say the Pound could lag other currencies in recovering ground previously lost to the Euro.

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at hourly intervals.

"Compared to other European currencies, GBP should be the least sensitive to ECB-induced volatility. Among higher beta European FX, it exerts the lowest correlation with risk, 10-y Bund and EUR/USD. This is because at this point the overarching driver of GBP is Brexit uncertainty and today should be a fairly quiet day on this front," says Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING.

Changes in interest rates are normally only made in response to movements in inflation, which is sensitive to growth, but impact currencies because of the push and pull influence they have over capital flows. Falling rates tend to drive investment flows away from a currency and depress exchange rates.

The ECB has cut interest rates and bought large volumes of bonds for years in the hope of lifting inflation back to the target of "close to, but below 2%" by stimulating the economy with lower borrowing costs. However, and so far in the process, the bank has got little to show for its efforts. Headline inflation fell 10 basis points to 1% in July and core inflation, which is the preferred measure price pressures among central bankers, dropped from 1.1% to 0.9% and both were already far too low.

"Anyone with a passing knowledge of the EZ core inflation data will tell you—we been saying this to clients for ages—that the ECB will struggle to get to 2%, even in the best of times. In short; the ECB is now going all in on achieving what we think is a structurally unattainable inflation target. That is a recipe for more or less permanently negative rates, and potentially even QE in the Eurozone, at least within any reasonable forecast horizon," warns Pantheon's Vistesen. "We can’t wait for Mr. Trump’s reaction to that!"

Above: Euro-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

"While the ECB’s earlier QE programme did appear to boost growth, that was largely due to stronger exports thanks to the weaker euro. Domestic demand was never particularly strong. Given the current economic and political environment globally, such a surge in exports is unlikely to be repeated. Moreover, the jury is still out on whether low/negative interest rates are actually encouraging consumers and businesses to spend more," says Andrew Grantham, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

Expectations of ECB action have mounted this year as official data painted a picture of a deterioating growth outlook that's simply getting "worse and worse", in the words of outgoing chief Mario Draghi, who's set to be replaced by former International Monetary Fund boss Christine Lagarde when his term ends next month. Growth has slowed notably in the Eurozone as it contends with a litany of headwinds that look set to go on buffeting it for a while yet.

Eurozone GDP growth is forecast by the European Commission to come in at just 1.2% for 2019. This is below what the ECB's calls 'potential growth' and estimates to be around 1.25%, which means the economy is not currently growing fast enough to generate any inflation pressures at all. This is why markets are calling ECB action as a matter of urgency on Thursday.

"A series of external shocks, notably the US-Chinese trade war and the Brexit mess, have derailed the Eurozone recovery. Amid such pervasive uncertainty, even lower financing costs for households and companies will not raise consumption and/or business investment significantly," says Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg. The ECB is containing the downside risks. The very accommodative stance of monetary policy makes it unlikely that the economic downturn could spark significant financial turbulence."