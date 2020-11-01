Pound-Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Recovery at Risk as Lockdown, BoE and Election Volatility Loom

-GBP/EUR vulnerable near two-month highs as lockdown looms.

-Could see rally unravel and GBP back at 1.10 if EUR finds footing.

-Resistance seen above 1.11 with election, BoE decision in focus.

Pound Sterling reached a two-month high against an underperforming Euro last week when major continental economies returned to lockdown, although another shutdown in the UK now threatens to weigh on Sterling this week and could send the Pound-to-Euro rate back toward the bottom of its recent range.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave credence last week to earlier rumours of progress in the Brexit trade negotiations when confirming that talks had moved along, bolstering expectations that a deal will be reached this month and enabling Sterling to get the better of a faltering Euro.

"The UK and EU sides need to find a very narrow corridor to a political declaration that simultaneously gives each side a 'win' for their respective audiences. Here, the dispute arbitration mechanism is going to be a big issue, because this is the means through which Brussels will seek to retain control," says Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "We think the initial phase of broad GBP appreciation once a deal is concluded should be faded - specifically because dispute arbitration will probably yield a more volatile bilateral relationship going forward (in addition to all the other factors which are already weighing on the GBP's fundamental outlook)."

Above: UK Government coronavirus dashboard Sunday, 01 November.

Renewed lockdowns in Europe had already troubled the Euro when the European Central Bank (ECB) encouraged the sell-off by giving advanced warning of December policy changes that could see Eurozone borrowing costs and bond yields falling further. But with Prime Minister Boris Johnson following in the footsteps of European counterparts at the weekend by announcing another national lockdown for England, investor appetite for the Pound could be dented early in the new week.

The UK shutdown is currently intended to run between Thursday 05 November and Wednesday 02 December and will see all supposedly non-essential businesses forced to close again and movement outside of the home restricted.

"As a result, there are big downside risks to our already downbeat forecast that GDP won't rise at all in October, November and December. We think the deteriorating economic outlook will prompt the Bank of England to announce another £100bn of QE at its meeting," says Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics.

Above: GBP/EUR with Fibonacci retracements (supports) of March recovery, S&P 500 futures (black line, left axis).

Downing Street says it's hoping to mitigate the threat posed to the health service by rising infection numbers, but will effectively snuff out the economic recovery in the process, which might dent investor appetite for Sterling this week.

The Pound ended last week just above a key resistance level located at 1.1104 but could struggle to sustain such lofty heights, especially if the Euro finds its footing after having fallen nearly 2% against some currencies last week.

"This is the near term key support, it needs to hold for a positive bias to remain," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis for currencies, commodities and bonds at Commerzbank, referring to the current EUR/GBP rate.

Jones says the 1.1104 level is a major faultline for the technical trend in the Pound-to-Euro rate, which could rise as far as 1.1281 if Sterling sustains last week's move above resistance. But she's a seller of the Sterling and is looking for a fall to 1.0750 over the coming weeks.

Commerzbank is looking for the Pound-to-Dollar rate to slide back toward 1.28 ahead of a fall to 1.27, which could pull the Pound-to-Euro rate back toward 1.10 over the coming days if EUR/USD rate is able to stabilise around Friday's 1.1650 level.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate at daily intervals alongside EUR/USD (black line, left axis).

The last time that EUR/USD was trading around 1.1650, the GBP/USD rate was quoted near 1.2750. If returned to, this level of GBP/USD would also pull the Pound-to-Euro rate back toward 1.10.

"A clear Biden victory can reduce political uncertainty and allay market protectionist angst, which could boost risk sentiment and weigh on the USD," says Valentin Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole CIB. "A surprise victory by Donald Trump would lead to a USD rally across the board."

With investors' verdict on the new lockdown aside, the Pound-to-Euro rate could be sensitive in the coming days to the impact the U.S. election has on the S&P 500, given it often follows the index.

Polling day is Tuesday and the market will begin to have an idea early on Wednesday of whether the widely anticipated 'blue wave' in favour of the opposition Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has materialised. The consensus view is that this will sink the Dollar and support stock markets, which might normally be expected to lift Sterling, although Biden presidency could make a UK-U.S. trade deal less likely and so is also potentially a bearish outcome for the Pound.

"We suspect that a “clean sweep” for either the Democrats or, less likely, the Republicans would be better received in the stock market – and worse in the Treasury market – than any outcome that left Congress split," says Oliver Jones at Capital Economics. "A contested outcome would probably be the most negative of all for equities in the short term."

Furthermore, and with the incumbent President Donald Trump's Republican Party closing the gap with his rival in some states as the ballot approaches, the perceived probability of a contested election could be rising.

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at hourly intervals with S&P 500 futures (black line, left axis).

A contested election is the last outcome that investors would want to see given that it could lead to weeks of wrangling in the Supreme Court so if investor unease over the outcome of the vote grows enough to weigh further on stock markets, it could add to Sterling's vulnerability this week. A surprise victory by the incumbent President Trump would lead to a stronger Dollar, many analysts say, although for Brexit-related reasons it might also be the more favourable outcome for the Pound-to-Euro rate.

"The correction lower in risk assets over the past week in response to the national lockdown in France highlights that downside risks for the GBP could increase if the risk asset sell-off intensifies," says Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG. "The BoE will also be meeting in the week ahead and is expected to announce a GBP100bn QE expansion. The GBP will be more sensitive though to any further policy signal over the possibility of negative rates."

Thursday's Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision will also be watched closely in light of the looming national shutdown, given the bank had already been expected to increase its quantitative easing target even before this weekend's announcement. Analysts and economists expect as much as £100bn to be added to the £745bn programme, but will be listening most closely for anything more on the BoE's newfound interest in negative interest rates.

The BoE is actively contemplating the technicalities of cutting Bank Rate below zero, having asked commercial banks for information on how they'd go about implementing a negative interest rate policy, and has occasionally inspired weakness in the Pound with public discussion of the matter. The decision is out at 12:00 pm London time on Thursday and will come alongside the latest quarterly inflation report containing the BoE's latest forecasts for the economy.

"Though we are below the Bloomberg consensus (£100bn additional QE next week), we see no need for a bigger package unless the MPC alters the pace of buying," says Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays. "The main area of focus will be discussion around the future path of policy. We see clear economic risks from persistently high numbers of COVID-19 cases and Brexit, a combination of which could force the BoE to unleash a fresh round of stimulus."

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at weekly intervals with selected moving-averages.