Pound Sterling in Largest Daily Jump against Euro since March on Revived Brexit Deal Hopes

Image courtesy of Gov.UK | Prime Minister's Office

The British Pound saw its largest one-day jump against the Euro since March, on the back of indications that the EU and UK could still snatch a Brexit deal ahead of the October 31 deadline.

A meeting between the Prime Ministers of Ireland and the UK saw some progress towards common ground, to the extent that a previously cancelled meeting of the UK's Brexit Secretary with European negotiators scheduled for Friday has once again been reinstated.

The gains in Sterling reflect the relief in a market that was growing increasingly sceptical that two sides would reach a new deal, following days of increasing acrimony and suggestions that talks were on the brink of failure.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate advanced 1.62% to 1.1323 on Thursday, its highest level of the month; the last time such a gain was recorded was back on March 13 when markets believed then-Prime Minister Theresa May would strike a deal with the EU that Parliament would pass.

Above: The last time GBP/EUR jumped by over 1.6% was back in March when the previous Prime Minister looked to be nearing a Brexit deal.

Of course, May's deal was rejected and Sterling embarked on a sustained sell-off, a turn of events that readers should probably bear in mind when considering the latest developments in this Brexit game of chess.

"We believe it will be difficult for GBP to hold onto the recent appreciation without more details on what the 'deal' might comprise," says Kim Mundy, foreign exchange strategist with CBA. "The next step in this process is for the Irish PM to consult with Taskforce 50 and for the British Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, to meet the EU’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, today."

Sterling jumped right across the board late in Thursday's London trading session after Johnson and Varadkar confirmed progress had been made in a much-anticipated meeting aimed to break the current deadlock holding back Brexit negotiations.

A brief press statement confirmed the two had a "detailed and constructive discussion," an assessment that confounded political commentators and markets alike who were preparing for negotiations to be called off as early as Friday.

The statement added, "they agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal."

Above: Brexit developments make Sterling the best performing major currency of the week

"Once again, as the door for further discussions seemed to be closing, the glimmer of hope shone a little brighter. Seemingly last ditch talks between Irish Taoiseach Varadkhar and UK PM Johnson may have rekindled potential for compromise," says Tim Riddell, Financial Markets Strategist at Westpac in London.

In a sign of emergent momentum, it has been confirmed that the UK's Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, and UK officials would travel to Brussels on Friday to engage with their European counterparts.

The meeting had been initially cancelled following a fractious first half of the week for EU and UK that saw talks almost breakdown completely.

"Varadkhar is now set to meet EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Barnier and other key EU stakeholders on Friday and UK’s Brexit Secretary will also meet with Barnier and his negotiating team. Whether there is time to create the foundations for any form of agreement into next week’s EU Leader’s Summit so that it can be debated at UK Parliament’s special sitting on 19th is still a distant hope," says Riddell.