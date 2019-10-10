British Pound: Varadkar-Johnson Meeting Eyed, Sterling Forecast to Stay Under Pressure vs. Euro for Rest of Month say Analysts

Above: Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar. File image © Gov.uk

- Pound-to-Euro exchange rate @ 1.1105 down 0.08%

- Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate @ 1.2236 up 0.15%

- Johnson / Vardkar meeting eyed

- Analysts overwhelmingly expect Brexit delay

- Sterling to remain under pressure if Brexit deadline extended

Pound Sterling remains under pressure against the Euro, Dollar and other major currencies with foreign exchange markets widely expected to take their next cues on the currency from a meeting of the leaders of the UK and Ireland.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet his Irish counterpart Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Liverpool today; the meeting is due to take place behind closed doors and there is no scheduled press conference.

We would therefore look for any leaks or unattributed briefings to the media detailing the contents of the meeting to potentially come through: both the UK and Ireland have been accused of leaking details of Brexit discussions over recent weeks and it appears that leaks are a useful way for negotiators to test the political waters.

However, we would be wary of any major moves in the Pound based on leaks. We have seen multiple unofficial briefings inject volatility into the currency markets over recent days, most famously on Tuesday when the contents of a Johnson-Merkel phone call were leaked.



The Pound has however tended to retrace any major moves coming off the back of unofficial news, particularly as leaks are a typical symptom of intense negotiations and do not necessarily reflect an end-point.

Above: Sterling-Euro is trending lower, with Sterling apparently pricing in a Brexit delay

Foreign exchange analysts are reacting to the latest deterioration in the tone of ongoing EU-UK Brexit negotiations, suggesting that the outlook for Sterling remains challenging over coming days and weeks.

"The Pound remains under pressure and volatile, trading just above $1.22 and €1.11, amid uncertainties about the Brexit outcome. It may have found some solace from market expectations that an extension of the Brexit deadline might be the most likely scenario should a deal not materialise," says Hann-Ju Ho, an economist with Lloyds Bank.

Following this week's acrimonious briefings on the state of Brexit talks by sources from both the EU and UK side, the popular assumption amongst currency market specialists is that a deal won't be struck, and instead a delay will be called.

However, there is very little belief that a rally in Sterling will transpire under such an extension as was the case back in March when Prime Minister Theresa Delay secured a delay. "At best No Deal Brexit risks have only been pushed out rather than diminished," says Derek Halpenny, a foreign exchange analyst with MUFG in London.

"The majority of market participants, including those that had so far expected a deal, now bank on a further postponement of the Brexit date," says Thu Lan Nguyen, an analyst with Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "A residual risk for a disorderly Brexit and thus considerable downside risks for Sterling remain."

Above: Sterling-Dollar is in the middle of a range as markets await decisive Brexit developments

There is a sense that any delay will be used to conduct a snap General Election, with the outcome likely to deliver a more certain Brexit outcome under a Conservative majority or a potential second EU referendum under any other combination of outcomes.

David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, on Wednesday said of any EU decision to grant another delay, "I had a fruitful discussion with Speaker Bercow in which I set out my view that any request for an extension should allow the British people to give its views in a referendum or an election."

"If there are new elections or a new referendum, if there is a political shift leading us to believe we could have a different dialogue from the one we have today, then an extension can be discussed," said Amélie de Montchalin, France's Europe Minister.

A memo given to The Spectator late Monday by a Downing Street source showed the UK believes Ireland is not willing to make concessions to the UK based on a view that denying a Brexit deal ensures a second referendum becomes more likely via the calling of a snap election.

Foreign exchange markets have understandably been hesitant to punish Sterling too aggressively on signs that Brexit talks are close to breaking down as a likely delay means a Brexit-defining General Election awaits.

However, readers should be wary of a potential 'wild card' being dealt by the Government should it seek to deliver a Brexit at 'any costs' by October 31 in the event of the EU refusing to agree to a new deal.

“If this deal dies in the next few days, then it won’t be revived... We will also make clear that this government will not negotiate further so any delay would be totally pointless," the Monday memo released by the Number 10 source said, widely believed to be Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aid Dominic Cummings.

There is however no clear route available to Johnson to deliver a 'no deal' Brexit on October 31, and this is perhaps what would make such an outcome a surprising one that might have extremely significant consequences for foreign exchange markets.

Forecasts from Dutch-based lender Rabobank show the Pound could fall to record lows and ultimately equal the Euro in value on such an outcome.

While analysts and the market do not expect a 'no deal' as a base-case outcome, expect this a residual fear of such an outcome to keep Sterling under pressure over coming days and weeks.

"Although it appears that the Benn Act, which requires the government to seek an extension to Article 50 if there is no deal reached at the EU summit, appears watertight and unlikely to be circumvented by government there will likely remain some (however minor) concerns that a 'no deal' Brexit could still happen by the end of the month. This coupled with the fact that at best No Deal Brexit risks have only been pushed out rather than diminished will weigh on the Pound during the remainder of the month," says MUFG's Halpenny.