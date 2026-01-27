Pound-to-Australian Dollar Year-ahead Forecast: Consensus Investment Bank Predictions

Image © Adobe Images

The pound to Australian dollar exchange rate (GBP/AUD) is forecast to trade lower over the year ahead shows a new survey of over 30 investment banks.

The aggregated data shows consensus sees a weaker GBP/AUD profile, with early 2026 price action already validating the call. ￼

For anyone with GBP/AUD payments to make this data can give a useful anchor from which to base current and future decisions.

The full consensus report - available here - provides that framework by mapping the institutional range, the central tendency, and the risks around it, giving currency users a clear reference point rather than relying on spot market noise.

Price action so far in 2026 has moved in line with this institutional profile, reinforcing the idea that the consensus view is not theoretical but is already being reflected in real market behaviour.

That alignment between forecasts and realised moves increases the practical value of the data, particularly for individuals and businesses managing exposure over weeks or months rather than trading day to day fluctuations.

However, the report also reveals a notable change beneath the surface.

Since the previous polling round, banks have collectively lowered their forecasts, trimming upside expectations and reinforcing the sense that earlier optimism for sterling has been steadily eroded.

The Australian dollar is 2026's best-performing G10 currency, thanks to expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates in the coming months, well ahead of the likes of the Bank of England.

Rising commodity prices are also providing impetus, as is Australia's remoteness from EU-U.S. tensions over Greenland.

Request your copy of the report today.