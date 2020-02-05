The Pound-to-Australian Dollar Rate Is Still a Sell, TD Securities Says

- GBP tipped as sell at TD Securities amid AUD rebound.

- Says AUD can extend recovery following RBA policy shift.

- GBP looking mispriced given Brexit and economic risks.

- GBP/AUD hit post-referendum high last week on BoE boost.

- But since corrected lower on sour technicals, overvaluation.

The Pound weakened against higher-yielding rivals Wednesday and could be set for further declines against the Australian Dollar, according to strategists at TD Securities, who've reiterated an earlier reccomendation that clients sell the Pound-to-Australian Dollar rate.

Pound Sterling rose against the safe-haven Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc Wednesday while inching higher relative to the low-yeilding Euro but it fell sharply against the Australian Dollar and also notched up losses relative to all the other major currency Dollars.

Price action came as investors bid for almost anything with a yield in response to speculation that Chinese researchers have found some form of 'cure' or treatment for the new coronavirus that's ravaging the world's second largest economy, although there's more to that story than meets the eye.

Australia's Dollar led the charge higher among risk currencies, aided by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe who told the Sydney Press Club overnight that progress is being made toward 'full employment' as well as the inflation target, before hinting that a sustained deterioration is necessary on both fronts before the RBA entertains a fourth cut to its cash rate.

Above: Pound-to-Australian Dollar rate at 4-hour intervals. Falling despite resilience of increased 2-year GB bond yield.

"He repeated the RBA's upbeat growth outlook as he downplayed the ultimate economic impact of the bushfires and viral outbreak on the domestic economy," says Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities. "We think the AUD should stay relatively firm, although we prefer to express this view on certain key crosses than against the USD."

The RBA had been expected to cut its cash rate twice more in 2020, taking it down to the 0.25% 'lower bound' that would force the bank to resort to quantitative easing in the event that Australia's economy is buffeted by further shocks over the coming years. However, a strong December jobs report coupled with earlier signs of what the RBA characterises as a "gradual turn" in the economy have prompted a rethink in financial markets.

Australia's market-implied rates have shifted higher since the 'phase one deal' between the U.S. and China was announced in October, lifting the Aussie off earlier lows against many rivals, although the 'repricing' of the outlook has continued this week after the RBA left the cash rate at 0.75% when investors had thought there was around a 50% chance of a cut.

Above: Pound-to-Australian Dollar rate at daily intervals. Falling as Aussie 2-year bond yield recovers from near historic lows.

"We see the most attractive risk/reward opportunities here on certain crosses, however. In line with this, we maintain our tactical GBPAUD short this week. At the same time, we believe AUDNZD is nearing the completion of a trough — especially after NZ's tepid employment data overnight," Rumpeltin says.

Pricing in the overnight-index-swap market now implies an August 04 cash rate of 0.51%, up from 0.42% on Tuesday and 0.36% on October 10, 2019 - the day before the U.S.-China deal was first announced. That shift has lifted the Aussie and helped put a stop to a sharp rally in Sterling that had taken the Pound-to-Australian Dollar rate to new post-referendum highs last week following a Bank of England (BoE) to leave UK rates at 0.75%.

Pound Sterling was lifted by the BoE decision not to cut interest rates but markets have now come close to pricing-out any prospect of a rate cut coming in subsequent months despite the path ahead being littered with Brexit risks. The market-implied Bank Rate for March 26 is now 0.68% while the rate for May 07 was 0.62% on Wednesday, with both being below the current 0.75% rate but substantially above the next level down of 0.50%.

Above: Pound-to-Aussie rate at weekly intervals. Retreating from post-referendum high set after January BoE decision.

"We have pencilled in April as the next most likely timing for a rate cut," Rumpeltin says of the RBA. "We choose to express a more nuanced AUD outlook against currencies where we think the market has mispriced underlying risks. As we note above, sterling stands out here. GBPAUD longs look particularly stretched on our HFFV metrics while the technical backdrop has deteriorated substantially. In line with this, we are entering a short GBPAUD position as our Trade of the Week."

There is plenty that could happen in the global economy that might prompt either the RBA or BoE to cut rates over the coming months but the rub for Pound Sterling is that investors haven't fully priced-in a BoE rate cut until September 2020 when any actual cut would most likely come sooner.

A BoE rate cut could still come if January GDP data disappoints and HM Treasury is not forthcoming with fiscal stimulus in the March 11 budget, which would likely weigh on the Pound. Meanwhile, the market has already taken an August RBA rate cut all the way to the bank, with the implied rate sitting at 0.50% on Wednesday when such a move might never come.

In other words, there's still some room for investors to ditch existing bets on RBA rate cuts, which would be positive for the Aussie, while the market has already baked a large dose of optimism into the price of Sterling. Optimism that might yet prove to be misplaced.