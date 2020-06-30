South African Rand Remains On Road to Recovery, Analysts Say, after GDP Surprise

© Lefteris Papaulakis, Adobe Images

The Rand was rebounding from session lows as the Dollar pared gains Tuesday after having gotten no help from better-than-expected GDP data, although Investec says the South African currency should remain on a recovery path in the months ahead, albeit a volatile one.

South Africa's Rand was in comeback mode and the Dollar in retreat after Florida authorities reported a slowdown in the rate of infection growth in the state Tuesday, with 6,093 new cases having reduced the seven-day average growth rate from 5.6% to 4.2%.

Stocks advanced following the disclosure, with the S&P 500 benchmark carrying risky currencies higher, indicating that investors and traders view the slower growth rate as a sign of progress although the total number of cases is still growing. There were 5,266 new cases in Florida previously.

"This morning’s safe-haven dollar bid also seems to be getting support from EURUSD selling heading into a large 1.1185 option expiry at 10amET and talk of month/quarter/half-year-end USD buying at the London fix (11amET)," says Eric Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada.

The Rand had been under pressure earlier as the Dollar benefited from a safe-haven bid and what some say were month-end flows. Fears of a second coronavirus wave have proliferated of late and were encouraged Tuesday when small parts of Australia and the UK were thrown back into 'lockdown.'

Above: USD/ZAR shown at hourly intervals alongside S&P 500 index futures (orange line).

Markets are prone to knee-jerk reactions to the ebb and flow of virus-related data, which is part of why South Africa's Rand is also tipped to remain volatile as it treads a zigagging path to recovery from punishing losses in the opening quarter. Investec forecasts the Rand will drag USD/ZAR down to 16 by year-end after reaching 16.50 by the end of the third quarter, if-not before.

"With QE globally set to be larger and longer than that experienced after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it is no surprise that the rand has bounced back so quickly, from R19.35/USD in April to R16.33/USD by June, a rapid run which pushed it into overbought territory," says Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. "The domestic currency is now at R17.26/USD, after some necessary recent consolidation and is likely to largely remain around current levels into Q3.20, and then strengthen somewhat further. The rand is however also likely to remain highly volatile."

A global economic rebound that supports commodity prices would be beneficial for the Rand and is a factor in Investec's outlook, combined with central bank policies that are burnishing the appeal of domestic bond yields. South African yields are higher than anything on offer in the developed world and give many emerging market rivals a run for their money.

Others see the appeal of South African bonds under threat and are concerned about the prospect of the public finances and pledged fiscal consolidation serving to hamstring the economic recovery.

Above: Investec graph showing performance of ZAR/USD throughout various crises.

"Last week’s supplementary budget provided a list of policy initiatives whose implementation President Ramaphosa will struggle to secure political support for from his ideologically divided ANC coalition. Political infighting and half-way measures will likely result, thus eroding the hoped for economic recovery," says Larry Brainard, a senior economist at TS Lombard. "Risks on the horizon for bond investors include the possibility that the Treasury might introduce a “prescribed asset” regime. Such a move is allowed under Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act, in which pension funds would be required to hold a specified portion of their assets in government paper. Such a regime of yield curve control could trigger an outflow of non-resident holdings."

South African bond markets were lifted last week when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his supplementary budget update that the government will deliver a primary budget surplus by 2023/24. Markets hadn't expected the South African budget to return to balance until some time after even before the country was burdened by the extortionate cost of the coronavirus containment, so last week's commitment was a meaningful offering.

"The deepening of the recession is set and thus priced into the ZAR exchange rate. However, markets are likely to be interested above all in how quickly the economy will come out of the trough - in particular in comparison to others. This is likely to be above all a question of time and (financial) resources," says Elisabeth Andreae, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Many are sceptical about whether it'll be delivered, partly because of the government's poor track record on budgetary reform but also because the R500bn coronavirus-related support of the economy will add significantly to the deficit, even though it's substantially funded by international organisations.

Above: USD/ZAR shown at daily intervals alongside Pound-to-Rand rate (orange line) and selected moving-averages.

"The IMF's decision on a USD 4.2 billion loan application to support the fight against the corona pandemic is still pending," says Andreae, who forecasts a USD/ZAR rate of 17.0 for year-end. "Although a credit commitment could give the rand a short-term boost, we believe the upside is rather limited given the risks. It is likely to remain vulnerable, especially if the risk appetite declines - for example in the wake of rising new infections."

The Rand got no help Tuesday when Statistics South Africa said the economy shrank -2% in the first-quarter, despite markets looking for a -3.8% fall.

This makes for a third-consecutive decline and a three-quarter recession that had been flagged as likely by Investec in late 2019. Most sectors shrank last quarter despite just a handful of days under 'lockdown,', although agriculture, foresty and fishing saw output increase while there were also gains in financial, real estate and business services, in addition to government services.

"South Africa’s economic lockdown came into effect on March 27, but the effects of the Covid shock began to be felt prior to this," says Andrew Matheny, an economist at Goldman Sachs. "We interpret the fact that the contraction was smaller than our modeling (and consensus expectations) envisaged as likely to have a bearing on the timing of the Covid shock rather than its magnitude. Thus, we shift more of the weakness in our forecast into Q2, where our modeling now suggests a 35% annualized contraction in GDP for the quarter, and we leave our full-year growth forecast of -7.5% unchanged."