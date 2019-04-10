The U.S. Dollar Today: Federal Reserve Minutes in Focus 

© Xiong Mao, Adobe Stock

- USD treads water as market looks for direction from Fed minutes.

- Markets look for clues on just how worried Fed is about the economy.

- As other central banks eye stimulus, Fed stance as important as ever.

The Dollar was treading water during noon trading Wednesday as markets await the release of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes, which are expected to reveal just how concerned about the domestic and global economic outlooks that policymakers have become.

The implications of the Federal Reserve's view on the economic outlook will be significant for its interest rate policy during the quarters ahead, and for exchange rates across the board, given it was the threat posed to the U.S. economy by global weakness that sent the central bank to the sidelines in January.

In an environment where multiple central banks are contemplating renewed policy support for their economies, any suggestion the Fed may at some stage continue lifting U.S. interest rates could be the difference between whether 2019 does bring the big Dollar downturn the market has been anticipating, or not.

The European Central Bank is after all on the verge of offering the continent's commercial lenders another round of super cheap funding, while central banks in Australia and New Zealand have both hinted they could be consider interest rate cuts in the months ahead.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting will be released at 19:00 London time.

"The risk is they are seen as more balanced than the dovish reading of the announcement itself. At that time, markets focused on the median dot plot, which removed all hikes for 2019, but we note that the average projection is somewhat higher and no FOMC members project rates below the current level on any time horizon," says Adam Cole, chief FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The Fed suggested strongly in January that its interest rate hiking cycle could now be over when it dropped the staple line from its statement that had said "further gradual increases" in interest rates would be required over the coming quarters to keep inflation in check.

Fed officials replaced that forward guidance with language that suggested they're no longer sure that they'll even need to raise rates again. Then in March the bank's so-called dot-plot showed policymakers anticipating only one more interest rate rise this cycle, which was penciled in for 2020.

Previously the dot-plot had indicated two rate hikes were likely for 2019 and another in 2020.

"After the sharp drop in the dots, markets will be looking at just how dovish the FOMC has become in the release of the March minutes on Wednesday. We put a very low but not zero chance on a cut discussion; conversely rate hikes are still on the horizon for the majority of Fed officials," says Mark McCormick, head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

The Dollar index was quoted -0.06% lower at 96.95 around the time of the London close Wednesday but is up 0.97% for 2019.

The Pound-to-Dollar rate was 0.30% higher at 1.30195 and has risen 2.7% this year, while the Euro-to-Dollar rate was 0.02% higher at 1.1268 but is down -1.73% for 2019.

"We think the broad USD has peaked and should begin declining soon. Signs that the global economy is not only stabilizing but rebounding are growing, as seen in China PMIs and global trade volumes. Meanwhile US data continue to soften and US nominal and real yields remain under pressure. We expect the repatriation of foreign assets by US investors should begin to reverse soon as the US loses its growth advantage," says Gek Teng Khoo, a strategist at Morgan Stanley. "DXY faces resistance at the previous high of 97.10."

Since January, and increasingly since March, investors and analysts have begun to suggest the Federal Reserve could end up having to cut its interest rate once into 2020 because of an anticipated slowdown in the domestic economy. U.S. growth was lifted by tax cuts last year and there's no such stimulus planned for 2019 that would enable the economy to surmount the hurdle set for it back in 2018.

Many analysts had in January suggested the White House tax cuts that supported growth last year would begin to wear off in in 2019, and that other economies elsewhere would experience a pick-up in growth.

The consensus conclusion that followed from this was that markets would soon see an end to the Fed rate hiking cycle appearing on the horizon, as U.S. growth slowed and inflation pressures weakened, and that investors would increasingly look for the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise its own rates.

That shift was supposed to bring about an end of the 2018 Dollar uptrend and prompt a sustained recovery of the Euro-to-Dollar rate.

Those analysts were right in that U.S. growth does now look to be slowing. However, growth in Europe and other places has slowed even further, so the Dollar has not yet capitulated from the highs seen last year.

"We have tempered our expectation for a weaker USD this year. Instead we think risks are balanced and largely two-way for most major currencies in the months ahead. This suggests range trading could continue until fresh catalysts emerge," Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

As a result of 2019's developments in the global economic league table, neither the Federal Reserve nor the ECB are expected to raise rates at all in 2019. This has left the Dollar supported by a Fed Funds rate that is almost 3% higher than the Eurozone cash rate.

If the Federal Reserve minutes, or weaker economic data, were to encourage speculation of rate cuts up ahead then it would undermine the Dollar, but anything that suggests the above interest rate differential is here to stay for a while could ultimately see the greenback remain supported for a while yet.