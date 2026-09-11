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The UK sells far more abroad than just physical goods. Consultancy, finance, software, media, data and other services can reach overseas customers without a lorry leaving a warehouse.

That makes the sector easy to underestimate when economic activity is imagined through factories, ports and shopfronts.

For sterling, however, services matter because they shape export income, business confidence and expectations for the wider economy. Digital delivery has made that contribution less visible, not less important.

Services travel without a visible storefront

A digitally delivered service can cross borders through software, cloud infrastructure and remote professional work. The customer may see little more than a website or an application, while the commercial activity behind it involves developers, payment systems, support teams, compliance functions and specialist suppliers.

That pattern is not confined to technology companies. A regulated consumer service such as a casino can be presented through a digital interface even though its operation depends on a broader chain of software, payments, identity processes, customer support and regulatory controls.

The important economic point is not the website's appearance but the work and infrastructure required to provide the service.

This helps explain why physical presence is an unreliable guide to economic weight. A business can sell to customers abroad, employ skilled staff in Britain and buy services from other domestic firms without producing a tangible export. Digital delivery changes the route to market, while the underlying contribution still appears through revenue, employment and trade.

Markets notice the health of services

Currency markets watch service sector indicators because they offer clues about growth, inflation and the likely path of monetary policy. That relationship was visible in the market reaction to services PMI data, where weaker June figures were followed by a modest setback for sterling.

A single survey does not determine the pound. Traders also weigh interest rate expectations, fiscal policy, international risk and developments in other major economies.

Services data still matter because the sector accounts for a large share of British economic activity and can influence how investors judge the strength of domestic demand.

Digital businesses sit inside that picture even when statistical releases do not isolate every online transaction. A software subscription sold abroad, professional advice delivered remotely or a platform service supplied to an overseas client can contribute to the services economy without looking like a conventional export at street level.

The distinction also matters for productivity. Digital delivery can allow a business to reach more customers without expanding its physical estate at the same pace. Yet it still depends on skilled labour, energy, data infrastructure and reliable payment networks.

The absence of a storefront does not mean the absence of costs or capacity constraints.

Trade data shows the scale behind the screen

The external balance gives another reason to pay attention. The ONS release on UK trade in June 2026 estimated that the UK services trade surplus widened to £52.7 billion in the second quarter of 2026. It also estimated that services exports rose by £1.5 billion compared with the previous quarter.

Those figures cover much more than digital delivery, but they show why services cannot be treated as a secondary part of the currency story. A large services surplus offsets part of the goods deficit and affects the overall trade position that economists and investors monitor.

For sterling watchers, the challenge is therefore to look beyond the most visible parts of the economy. A weaker shopfront or a quiet industrial site does not reveal what is happening in software exports, finance, business services or remote professional work. Equally, strong digital demand cannot remove the importance of wages, energy costs, regulation and investment.

The pound reflects many forces, and no single sector provides a complete explanation for its moves. What has changed is the visibility of the activity underneath. More British services can now be produced, sold and delivered through systems that leave little physical trace.

Understanding that hidden commercial infrastructure is increasingly important to understanding the economy that stands behind sterling.