SEARCH

Pound Sterling Live • Personal Transfers

Personal Money Transfers

Move your money internationally with confidence – competitive rates, fast settlement, and FCA-regulated protection for significant personal transfers.

Get your personal transfer quote How it works

Overseas property purchases

Secure favourable rates for deposits, stage payments, and completion day – with fast settlement to notaries and legal representatives abroad.

• Real-time quotes and proof of payment
• Staged transfers aligned to your timelines

Inheritance transfers

Distribute or receive estates across borders smoothly, protecting value from currency swings and ensuring beneficiaries are paid promptly.

• Large-value transfer support
• Dedicated help for documentation

For investment purposes

Move funds for property, portfolios, and international accounts with competitive pricing and optional rate alerts when markets move in your favour.

• Multi-currency account capability
• Timing tools and market insight

Pensions and regular income

Set up reliable, low-cost transfers for pensions and annuities between the UK and overseas with flexible scheduling and clear tracking.

• Recurring payment options
• 24/7 online visibility

Why Pound Sterling Live – better rates than major UK banks, same-day capability, and award-winning service trusted by thousands of clients.

Start your transfer Speak to a specialist

Payments and e-money services are provided by Equals Money Plc and Equals Money International Limited (FCA FRN 488396 and 900493). Cards may be issued by Rapyd Payments Limited (FCA FRN 900688). Mastercard is a registered trademark.

Theme: GKNEWS