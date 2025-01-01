Personal Money Transfers
Move your money internationally with confidence – competitive rates, fast settlement, and FCA-regulated protection for significant personal transfers.
Overseas property purchases
Secure favourable rates for deposits, stage payments, and completion day – with fast settlement to notaries and legal representatives abroad.
Inheritance transfers
Distribute or receive estates across borders smoothly, protecting value from currency swings and ensuring beneficiaries are paid promptly.
For investment purposes
Move funds for property, portfolios, and international accounts with competitive pricing and optional rate alerts when markets move in your favour.
Pensions and regular income
Set up reliable, low-cost transfers for pensions and annuities between the UK and overseas with flexible scheduling and clear tracking.
Why Pound Sterling Live – better rates than major UK banks, same-day capability, and award-winning service trusted by thousands of clients.
