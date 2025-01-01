About Our Money Transfer Service Competitive rates, expert timing, and one-to-one service.

Pound Sterling Live helps individuals and businesses move money internationally with competitive rates and expert insight. Drawing on our own market intelligence and data, we guide clients toward better-timed, better-informed currency decisions.

Our award-winning website, poundsterlinglive.com, is one of the UK’s most-followed sources for foreign exchange news, analysis, and real-time data, combining journalism and market access in one trusted platform.