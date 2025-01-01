About Our Money Transfer Service
Competitive rates, expert timing, and one-to-one service.
Pound Sterling Live helps individuals and businesses move money internationally with competitive rates and expert insight. Drawing on our own market intelligence and data, we guide clients toward better-timed, better-informed currency decisions.
Our award-winning website, poundsterlinglive.com, is one of the UK’s most-followed sources for foreign exchange news, analysis, and real-time data, combining journalism and market access in one trusted platform.
The People
Gary Howes
Head of Client Strategy Solutions
Gary has 18 years of experience covering the global foreign exchange markets and has built an extensive network of analysts and economists that underpin Pound Sterling Live’s reputation as a trusted source of FX intelligence. He leads the firm’s bespoke client strategy solutions, helping businesses and individuals manage currency risk and identify opportunities to benefit from market movements.
Louisa Ballard
Director, Head of Dealing
Louisa has over 20 years of experience in the deliverable foreign exchange industry. She began her career at American Express before leading the retail dealing desk at RationalFX in London and later founding Horizon Currency. At Pound Sterling Live, she oversees the dealing function, specialising in concierge-style FX services for high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients seeking tailored, high-touch currency solutions.
Your Safety, First: We facilitate payments through an FCA-regulated corridor underpinned by tier-1 banks, with segregated client funds and account structures designed for speed, transparency, and control.
