Business Money Transfers

International payments Pay suppliers and staff globally with competitive exchange rates in up to 38 currencies, supported by SWIFT and SEPA connectivity for same-day or next-day settlement. • In-house FX expertise to help manage market volatility • Hold and manage balances in multiple currencies

UK domestic payments Make fast UK payments over Faster Payments, with options for CHAPS and Bacs for high-value or bulk runs, all traceable and compliant. • Real-time settlement for Faster Payments • Ideal for payroll, suppliers, and recurring bills