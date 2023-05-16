Pound to New Zealand Dollar Volatility Ahead as China's Renminbi Treks South

"While it appears undeniable that the pace of de-dollarisation has gathered pace, it also appears as if the impact on the dollar’s dominance so far is little more than a dent - Rabobank.

Above: Pine timber being exported from Wellington, New Zealand. Photo by James Anderson, World Resources Institute.

The Pound to New Zealand Dollar rate could be volatile around the 2.0 level in the days ahead and vulnerable in the weeks thereafter as China's Renminbi migrates along a southbound highway in response to growing concerns in the market about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

New Zealand's Dollar was little changed in relation to Sterling on Tuesday but higher in comparison with around the G10 basket and many other counterparts in the G20 grouping amid widespread risk aversion among investors in broader financial markets.

Losses came after a series of important barometers of Chinese economic activity underwhelmed forecasts for the month of April, leading the Renminbi to break above an important technical resistance level on the charts before making a beeline for the round number of 7.00.

"I still don’t think the market has fully internalized or come to appreciate how much of a zilch the China reopening has become and how fast it has gone from 1⁄2 pound bacon, cheese, and mushroom burger to nothingburger," says Brent Donnelly, CEO at Spectra Markets and a veteran currency speculator with a career spent at a range of global banks including Lehman Brothers, Nomura and HSBC.

"In other words, the prices of the second order China proxies (like NZD and AUD) are too high relative to the first order proxies like copper, and the fast-evaporating narrative," Donnelly writes in Tuesday's am/FX daily macro diary.

Above: Dollar-Renminbi exchange rate shown alongside upside-down NZD/USD and GBP/USD. Click image for closer inspection.

It's not completely clear if Tuesday's data reflects a fading economic recovery or a political directive coveting self-sufficiency in the economic image of the hermit kingdom North Korea as part of the government's "dual circulation" strategy.

However, the always variable correlation between the USD/CNH, USD/NZD and USD/GBP is weakening on the above chart and a divergence is opening up.

This divergence is significant because it is potentially the beginning of a controlled depreciation being carried out by the Peoples' Bank of China (PBoC).

"The Chinese data dump was less than impressive also with nearly every reading missing relative to expectations but improving relative to the prior month's report," writes Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, in a Tuesday commentary.

"It is worth keeping an eye on South Korean trade figures month to month, as an early warning sign for the health of Chinese demand, global growth more broadly, and the tech sector more specifically," he adds.

Above: Quantitative model estimates of ranges for selected pairs. Source Pound Sterling Live.

While many professional forecasters might look to historical correlations between currencies and other asset prices to infer a bearish outlook for the New Zealand Dollar, it's possible that any managed depreciation by the PBoC would be good news for the Kiwi and other currencies.

This is because of geopolitical circumstances, which are widely said to have reduced appetite in China for dependency on trade with the U.S and the Dollar.

"Last week Reuters reported that nearly all of its [China's} purchases of oil, coal and some metals are now settled in the yuan, rather than USDs. It also reported that Chinese imports of major commodities from Russia rose last year by 52% y/y," says Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

"While it appears undeniable that the pace of de-dollarisation has gathered pace, it also appears as if the impact on the dollar’s dominance so far is little more than a dent," Foley writes in a Tuesday forecast review.

A U.S. Dollar aversion would imply a preference for other parts of the world in any forthcoming attempt to stimulate exports, meaning currencies in the emerging markets and elsewhere might be more likely to benefit which, by definition, would be supportive of other currencies.

The above chart shows how Sterling has an often-negative but sometimes-imperfect correlation with the likes of NZD/USD, GBP/USD, and the Renminbi-Dollar rate, which is why there could be short-term volatility in GBP/NZD if there is a further Renminbi depreciation.

Above: Pound to New Zealand Dollar rate shown at daily intervals with NZD/USD and GBP/USD.

But beyond the shortest horizon, the implications for the Pound would be less clear due to the risks ahead of the UK economy and the possibility that many Sterling exchange rates have been left overvalued by the inflation and interest rate changes of the last year.

"The number is so bad that one can’t help but imagine there might be a revision, but many job categories saw weakness, so their revision would have to be extreme to erase the concerning signal," says John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.

"I am putting sterling on negative watch after this data point, but EURGBP certainly not cooperating yet on that account," Hardy writes in a market commentary following UK job figures out on Tuesday

This, and the risk of a deteriorating UK economy leading the markets to revise expectations for the Bank of England (BoE) Bank Rate lower are all part of why GBP/NZD and Sterling more broadly might both sooner or later find themselves under pressure.

Conversely, many other currencies are undervalued if measured by the same measure used above and below including the Renminbi which, alongside the Japanese Yen, is already among the most undervalued in the G20 grouping of currencies.