Pound to New Zealand Dollar Rate Week Ahead Forecast: A Bounce then a Fall?

- GBP/NZD in short-term downtrend

- Has now reached a major long-term trendline

- There may be a near-term bounce off this level

- But there are no signs of the bear trend reversing

The Pound to New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is trading at around 1.8940 at the time of writing after falling 0.71% in the week before.

Studies of the charts suggest the pair could stall at this level but that it will eventually continue falling in line with the dominant downtrend.

The 4 hour chart shows the pair falling in a descending series of lower highs and lower lows which has just reached support at a major trendline drawn from the November 2016 lows.

There is a good chance it will bounce off the trendline in a short-term recovery, but that the dominant downtrend will eventually reassert itself and continue pushing the pair lower.

Penetration of the trendline and a clear daily close below, would be necessary for confirmation of more downside.

Assuming those conditions are met, the pair is expected to extend lower to a near-term initial target at 1.8700, calculated by extrapolating the last move prior to the trendline break lower.

The 4hr chart is used to determine the short-term outlook, which includes the coming week or next 5 days:

Above: GBP/NZD four-hour chart.

GBP/NZD reference rates at publication:

Spot: 1.883

Spot: 1.883 High street bank rates (indicative band): 1.8222-1.8354

Payment specialist rates (indicative band): 1.8713-1.8789

The daily chart shows the pair close to completing a measured move pattern that started at the August 19 highs.

Measured moves are symmetrical 3-wave zig-zags, where the final 3rd wave down (C) is usually of a similar length to the first wave (A), or fibonacci extension thereof.

The pattern on GBP/NZD has now probably finished since wave C is of a similar length to wave A.

The pair has also touched down at the level of the major trendline. The fact that it has both completed a price pattern and found support at a major trendline suggests there is a high likelihood of a bounce - the bullish RSI signal after it exited oversold on Nov 1 is a further sign such a rebound may be on the cards.

However, it is likely to be short-lived given the overall trend lower, and once it has finished, the bear trend will probably continue, pushing the exchange rate down through the trendline and lower.

A probable downside target for the pair in the medium term - or next week to month - for which the daily chart is used, is 1.8510.

Above: Daily GBP/NZD chart.

The weekly chart is showing much the same thing as the daily only over the longer-term view, which includes the next few months.

The pair has declined for four straight weeks in a row. It has successfully broken below both the 50 and 200-week moving averages; now it has finally reached a key long-term trendline.

It remains to be seen whether it can break through the trendline and continue south.

If it can, it will probably fall to a target at 1.8130 eventually, albeit in a step progression.

The New Zealand Dollar: What to Watch

There are no tier one releases for the Kiwi Dollar in the week ahead but on Monday, November 8, a respected indicator of retail sales - Electronic Card Retail Sales - will be released at 21.45 GMT.

In the previous month of October, electronic card spending rose 0.9% month-on-month, but it was relatively unchanged in core retail industries.

One key positive was that spending on durable goods rose 17.5%, suggesting consumers felt confident enough to splash out on big ticket items.

Spending on Apparel, however, showed the greatest fall of any group, declining 10.4%.

A substantially higher result may lend support to the New Zealand Dollar, although it would have to be a big surprise leap to push the exchange rate higher - and vice versa for a miss, given the relatively low priority given to this data point.