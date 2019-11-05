New Zealand Dollar Ducks for Cover ahead of Jobs Data as Market Eyes RBNZ

Image © Adobe Stock

The New Zealand Dollar shied away from many of its major rivals Tuesday ahead of the third-quarter jobs report, which some fear will incite the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) into another interest rate cut later this month.

New Zealand's Dollar got the better of only low yielding European currencies and the safe-haven Japanese Yen Tuesday while ceding ground to other commodity Dollars as well as its British and U.S. rivals. This was despite a supportive market for 'risk' assets during the European session, which was fostered by reports the White House is contemplating cancelling some of the tariffs imposed on imports from China back in September.

September's tariffs are facing the chop at the same time President Donald Trump is attempting to firm up a 'phase one deal' he claimed to have struck on October 11, which could yet see another volley of punitive levies that are still set to go into effect on December 15 cancelled. That's good news for the Chinese and global economies, as well as the commodity-backed and China-sensitive New Zealand Dollar, but the Kiwi didn't share in the celebrations Tuesday.

"AUD/NZD faces upside risk today if New Zealand Q3 employment data is weak (4:45pm New York). ASB estimates New Zealand employment grew by a 0.3%/qtr in Q3 and the unemployment rate to increase by 0.2pts to 4.1%. The risks are tilted to a weaker results which would raise the probability of a 25bps RBNZ OCR cut on 13 November (56% priced‑in)," says Elias Haddad, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "NZD/USD and AUD/USD need to break above 0.6485 (May‑June double bottom) and 0.6953 (200‑day MA), respectively to gain upside momentum."

Consensus is looking for employment to have grown by 0.2% in New Zealand during the third quarter, down from 0.8% in the prior period, which is expected to have pushed the unemployment rate up from 3.9% to 4.1%. Such news is unlikely to be welcomed by the RBNZ, which has cut interest rates three times this year in an effort to stoke faster economic growth and higher inflation. The data is due out at 21:45 London time.

Kiwi policymakers need the economy growing at an 'above trend' pace and the jobs market to be firing on all cylinders if it's to deliver the inflation that it's obliged to. Kiwi inflation has been below the midpoint of the 1%-to-3% target for years now and the economy has slowed in the last 18 months or more, which could mean it's even more unlikely the RBNZ will get the price growth it needs without aiding the domestic economy.

"We expect only 0.1% employment growth in Q3, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.2%. That’s still a ‘tight’ labour market, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that the RBNZ now has an employment mandate as well," says Sharon Zollner, chief economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). "We expect the RBNZ will, after weighing it up, cut the OCR 25bp to 0.75% at its Monetary Policy Statement next Wednesday at 2pm."

The rub for the New Zealand Dollar this week is that if Tuesday's jobs figures are poor the market might view them as making a fourth 2019 rate cut more likely because the RBNZ said in August and September, after the jobless rate had fallen to the prevailing level, that Kiwi employment had reached its "maximum sustainable level". The bank also committed in both months to using interest rate policy in order to keep maintain that status quo.

That commitment by the RBNZ is in line with the new mandate it has been operating under since April 01. The mandate, a product of the Labour Party and New Zealand First coalition government, saw the bank become obligated to use interest policy to "support maximum sustainable employment" in addition to keeping inflation "near the 2 percent mid-point" of the target range.

"The New Zealand economy is experiencing slipping growth, not a sudden tilt into recession. Nonetheless GDP growth has halved, from 4.1% in 2016 to 2.1% at the last read (Q2). It is difficult to know what to make of such a slow slide," Zollner writes, in a note to ANZ clients Tuesday. "If you don’t have much ammo, come out firing’ has been the approach thus far, and we are assuming they’ll stick to the general principle of it being better to risk overdoing it than miss the boat. It’s a long time until the next rate-cut opportunity in February."

Central bankers rarely react to individual economic data points that relate to one single period alone, instead preferring to take their cues from broader trends, but failure to cut the cash rate again on November 13 might risk leaving it open to accusations of having failed to deliver under the new mandate. Such a decision certainly wouldn't do much positive for the RBNZ's relations with government, given the outlook for global growth and the New Zealand economy's close relationship with a struggling China.

A rising jobless rate is a problem for the Kiwi Dollar because it's been caught up in a recent financial market trend that's seen investors begin betting that central banks the world over now sit on their hands for at least a few months before cutting rates again. Pricing in the overnight-index-swap market had implied immediately after the last rate cut, a November 13 cash rate of just 0.80% - below the current 1% rate - but by Tuesday that number had risen near to 0.90%. The actual rate would be 0.75% after another cut.

"While market sentiment has recently lifted significantly on reduced geopolitical uncertainty, the global growth outlook has worsened," Zollner says. "The current positive vibe in global markets is yet to prove its sustainability. If it persists and transmits to a better mood here in New Zealand, the OCR’s march to the bottom may take a little longer than we are currently forecasting...But with the data out of our biggest export partners China and Australia continuing to disappoint significantly, and credit conditions for much of the economy tightening and set to continue to do so, a rock-bottom OCR is surely just a matter of time."

Zollner and the ANZ team forecast the RBNZ will cut the cash rate all the way to 0.25% next year and have even warned the bank could be forced to resort to quantitative easing if economy and inflation outlook takes another knock between now and when the cash rate hits 0.25%. November 11, 2020, marks the final RBNZ decision of next year and pricing in the OIS market implied on Tuesday a cash rate of 0.70% by that time.

In other words investors are completely unprepared for the level of cuts anticipated by ANZ, which will be bad news for the New Zealand Dollar if markets begin to come around to the ANZ view in the weeks or months ahead.

