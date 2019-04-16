The New Zealand Dollar Today: First-quarter Inflation and RBNZ Rate Expectations in Focus





© Filipe Frazao, Adobe Stock

- NZD cedes ground to stronger USD ahead of key Q1 inflation data.

- Markets look for CPI data to seal deal on RBNZ cut for next month.

- But CBA analysts say NZD is unlikely to sustain fresh weakness.

The New Zealand Dollar was softer in noon trading Tuesday ahead of the first-quarter inflation data due out in the early hours of the morning, which will be pivotal for the trajectory of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate and the Kiwi Dollar over the coming months.

Consensus is for the consumer price index to have risen by 0.3% during the first-quarter of 2019, up from 0.1% in the final three months of 2018, which is expected to produce a 1.7% annualised pace of price growth. The data is out at 23:45 London time.

Kiwi policymakers have been struggling with below-target inflation for around seven years and, with the economy decelerating over the last year, the RBNZ has become more pessimistic in its outlook for consumer price growth of late.

The bank needs growth to pick up if it is to have any hope of seeing the consumer price index sustainably above the midpoint of its 1%-to-3% target any time soon, but the New Zealand and global economies appear to be at an inflection point from which growth will either rebound, or fall even further.

"NZD/USD is currently in a neutral state at 0.6760, having priced in RBNZ easing potential but also a weaker US dollar so far in April. Direction this week will be materially influenced by any surprises from NZ CPI data for Q1 due on Wed," says Imre Speizer, a strategist at Westpac. "Our economists’ estimate (and the RBNZ’s) is 0.2% qoq, 1.6% yoy, which is slightly below consensus at 0.3% and 1.7%. This data is critical for the OCR outlook."

Speizer says a "material positive surprise" would reduce the likelihood of an RBNZ rate cut next month and also push the NZD/USD rate higher inthe process. Likewise, a disappointment would encourage more speculation about rate cuts, while pushing the Kiwi Dollar lower.

Although market sentiment toward the Kiwi currency is decidedly negative ahead of Tuesday's data, some analysts are upbeat in their outlook for inflation as well as the New Zealand Dollar. TD Securities forecasts a consumer price index of 0.7% for the quarter and annualised inflation of 1.9%.

"The NZD may be due for a bounce if our expectations of a stronger CPI are realized tonight. We think this will be more acutely observed vs. the CAD as a dovish BOS and next week's important BOC meeting cast a long shadow," says Mazen Issa, a strategist at TD. "From a medium-term perspective, the dollar bloc currencies will struggle to catch a bid as they have lost high yield status to the USD. To this end, we prefer to play these currencies against each other and the EUR as a way to mitigate carry concerns."

Above: NZD/USD rate shown at daily intervals.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said in March the next move in its cash rate, which has been at a record low of 1.75% since November 2016, said in March the next move in its interest rate is likely to be down.

That came after the bank shifted from guidance that suggested last year that the next move would be up, to a more neutral stance that has gradually turned into a so-called easing bias, placing markets on high alert for a rate cut.

Investors are now betting heavily the bank cuts rates at least once this year, although some are looking for an initial cut to come as soon as the May monetary policy meeting, which will be the first under the new Monetary Policy Committee that will make decisions through consensus.

"AUD weakened slightly after the RBA minutes overnight, but the long AUD/NZD trade we entered yesterday is flat at the entry level. We still like this trade into the next batch of event risk overnight tonight," says Adam Cole, chief FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a note to clients Tuesday. " The NZ CPI is the last major data hurdle into the May 8 RBNZ meeting and with only 6bp priced, we think markets underestimate the risk of a cut at that time."

Cole and many others are betting on an increase the Australian-Dollar-to-New-Zealand-Dollar exchange rate over the coming weeks in anticipation of a modest recovery by the Aussie, and further losses for the New Zealand Dollar.

Above: AUD/NZD rate shown at 4-hour intervals.

It has become a consensus view that the RBNZ will not cut its interest rate with the only unanswered question being one of when the bank will begin to cut. Pricing in the overnight-index-swap market implies an RBNZ cash rate of 1.68% for May 09, which is below the current 1.75%.

However, the market-implied cash rate for November 13 was just 1.43% on Monday, suggesting investors see almost no chance of New Zealand avoiding a rate cut this year. The above pricing suggests the market is attempting to gauge whether the bank will cut rates once this year, or if it will do so twice.

"The risk of an RBNZ interest rate cut has clearly lifted. The New Zealand domestic economy has softened, and recent New Zealand business surveys indicate further softness lies ahead," says Richard Grace, head of FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a note to clients. "An RBNZ rate cut is not a game changer for the NZD, and a knee-jerk depreciation in the NZD/USD following an RBNZ interest rate cut is unlikely to be sustained for long."

Changes interest rates are normally only made in response to movements in inflation but impact currencies through the push and pull influence that movements in relative interest rates can have on international capital flows.

Rate cuts would normally be a clear negative for a currency but some analysts, with one eye on the losses already sustained by the New Zealand Dollar and the other on events over in North America, are beginning to doubt whether the Kiwi currency can actually go much lower.

"It is unlikely that further RBNZ interest rate cuts will deliver a sustained depreciation in NZD/USD. It is helpful to remember that New Zealand, like all G10 countries, currently have negative interest rate differentials to the U.S. There is nothing unusual about negative interest rate differentials to the U.S., especially in the current environment. Hence, it is unlikely that lowering New Zealand interest rates somewhat further into negative territory will be a significant depreciating force," Grace writes.

Above: Pound-to-New-Zealand-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

Grace says the last 1.25% of RBNZ rate cuts, which began in 2015 and ended in November 2016, did not generate a sustained depreciation in the New Zealand Dollar and that there is little reason to think that further "incremental" cuts will have much impact this time around.

The New Zealand Dollar is down -8.25% against its U.S. rival for the 12 months to the middle of April 2019 and the market has already "priced-in" a -0.25% rate cut being delivered in the next 12 months, so it could be argued that RBNZ easing is already in the price of the Kiwi.

However, Grace says that history suggests "incremental" rate cuts and hikes are much less impactful on currency prices than outright reversals in interest rate policies where central banks begin to cut rates at the end of a hiking cycle.

"While the point above, about an incremental cut to the RBNZ's official cash rate is relevant, expectations ofor U.S. policy rates are also important. Fed interest rate cuts are currently priced into the one-year and two-year part of the U.S. curve. Expactions for Fed rate cuts indicate the USD is not about to re-streghen. Established trading ranges are likely to prevail," Grace writes.

Grace and the CBA team forecast the NZD/USD rate will continue trading within a 0.66-0.6970 range for a while year, with the exchange rate likely to end 2019 around 0.69. They project an increase to 0.7100 for next year. Both forecasts assume a recovery of the New Zealand and global economies.

The Pound-to-New-Zealand-Dollar rate is seen falling from to 1.93 Tuesday to 1.85 by year-end and 1.81 before December 2020.

Above: NZD reactions to changes in RBNZ rates. Source: Commonwealth Bank of Australia.