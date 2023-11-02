Pound Sterling Advances Against Euro and Dollar on Bank of England Outcome

Image © Adobe Stock

The British Pound was higher against the Euro, Dollar and other major currencies after the Bank of England kept interest rates at 5.25% and managed to deliver a credible message that interest rates would stay at current levels for an extended period.

The risks heading into the Bank's November decision were that guidance would confirm higher rates were here to stay, but the message would be undermined by soft forecasts and that some members of the Monetary Policy Committee would vote for a rate cut.

This being considered, a 6-3 split on the MPC for unchanged rates was a 'hawkish' outcome, as was a lift to the Bank's forecast for inflation in two year's time.

The Bank raised its two-year inflation forecast - which is based on the market's current expectations for Bank Rate - to 1.90% from 1.65% in August.

This means that the Bank cannot afford to cut rates too soon. "The Committee continues to judge that the risks to its modal inflation projection are skewed to the upside," said the Statement.

"The MPC’s latest projections indicate that monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time. Further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures," it adds.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate rose in the aftermath of the decision to 1.1480, the Pound to Dollar exchange rate rose to 1.2215.

"The statement rather forcefully pushed back against the prospect of rate cuts any time soon. This has both supported the pound and reinforced our view that policy easing is unlikely to begin until late 2024 at the earliest," says Matthew Ryan, Head of Market Strategy at Ebury.

Adding to the hawkish flavour of today's proceedings was a prediction that the near-term outlook for pay growth would prove somewhat higher than projected in the August Report, which would offer upside pressures to core inflation.

The Pound's gains are relatively subdued and we would need to observe where they close out the day to get a real verdict on the market's takeaway.

Elsewhere, two-year bond yields rose but soon gave back the gains, suggesting this is not necessarily a market-shifting Bank of England decision from a financial market perspective.

That being said, there were enough pessimistic forecasts pertaining to the Pound's prospects heading into the November Bank of England policy update, and merely avoiding a selloff could be considered a 'hawkish' outcome from a currency perspective.

Above: GBPUSD at three-minute intervals showing a breach of 1.22 following the release of the November MPC decision and MPR. Set up a daily rate alert email to track your exchange rate OR set an alert for when your ideal exchange rate is triggered ➡ find out more.

Keeping a lid on the Pound will be other aspects of the Monetary Policy Report, notably a cut to the UK's growth forecast, implying the economy will flatline through to early 2025. Bank economists now expect GDP to grow by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, also weaker than projected in August.

"GDP is expected to be broadly flat in the first half of the forecast period and growth is projected to remain well below historical averages in the medium term. That reflects the significant increase in Bank Rate since the start of this tightening cycle, subdued potential supply growth, and a waning boost from fiscal policy," read the Bank's MPR.

Another handbrake for the Pound is that one of the Bank's forecast models sees inflation at just 1.7% in two years.

This model differs from the already-mentioned 1.9% forecast in that it assumes interest rates will remain constant at 5.25% (recall the other forecast relies on the market's assumption on future interest rates, which will edge higher and stay high until at least Sept. 2024). Therefore, this alternative inflation forecast is not an entirely 'hawkish' outcome from a financial markets perspective.

Above: CPI inflation projection based on market interest rate expectations, other policy measures as announced

Nevertheless, we are seeing a number of analysts and economists suggesting that the Bank of England has done enough to push back on market expectations for rate cuts, which is on balance supportive of Sterling.

Concerning the growth outlook, the Bank says the balance of risks to their flat forecast profile is two-way, i.e. it's 50/50 as to whether growth turns out better or worse.

This contrasts with previous MPR rounds (notably last August), where the Bank was resolute in saying the balance of risks is to the downside.

This pessimism provided a context for a sizeable selloff in Sterling exchange rates in the second half of 2022.

"The Bank seems to disagree with the widely held view that the UK economy is creaking badly. While it notes some gloomy data from the most recent PMIs and evidence that labour markets are softening, it does not think the UK is on the edge of a dangerous economic reverse. In fact, three members of the committee voted to raise rates further – clearly suggesting the Bank sees more risk in inflation than in recession," says Nicholas Hyett, Investment Manager at Wealth Club.