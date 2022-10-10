New Consensus Exchange Rate Forecasts Released for Pound against Euro, Dollar, Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars

Global Reach Group have released their latest pack of key Pound Sterling forecasts covering the remainder of 2022 and the first three quarters of 2023.

A forecast for the Euro-Dollar exchange rate has also been issued.

The international payment provider collates various forecasts from the major investment banks and institutions to give clients an overview of where the Pound is headed.

Investment banks include Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Barclays and JP Morgan, to name a few.

The forecasts are presented in a PDF download that also shows the median and mean forecasts of all institutions surveyed by Bloomberg.

They come at a time of exceptional volatility in the Pound, amidst an ongoing decline in global investor sentiment and concerns over the UK's fiscal outlook.

The offering also contains the median, mean, highest and lowest forecasts of all the major investment banks and financial institutions.

This survey is conducted by Bloomberg and is considered highly accurate.

The forecasts are difficult to access for those who don't subscribe to a Bloomberg terminal, which will cost in the region of $30K/annum by 2023.

Highlights of the latest survey show the Pound is expected to avoid parity against the Dollar but remain incredibly weak, by historical standards, through the remainder of the year and early 2023.

In fact, no meaningful recovery, that would take the Pound to Dollar exchange rate back above 1.20, is likely over the coming year. (This download can be accessed here).

The Pound to Euro forecasts shows a relatively firm, albeit unexciting profile, and is available here.

The Pound to Canadian Dollar forecast shows the exchange rate will fall sharply from current levels into year-end with weakness extending into the first quarter of 2023.

However, a recovery then takes place from the middle of 2023 onwards.

The Pound to Australian Dollar forecast shows further weakness is likely, with no recovery to current levels over the forecast horizon.

The same is true for the Pound to New Zealand Dollar forecast, accessed here, suggesting expected antipodean outperformance.

The Euro to Dollar forecast meanwhile shows a continued bout of weakness into the first quarter of 2023, with a break above parity seen only towards mid-year.