Johnson's No-confidence Vote is No Stress for Pound Sterling

Above: File image of Sir Graham Brady. Image © Pound Sterling Live.

The British Pound is trading firmer at the start of the new week that is likely to see fresh political intrigue in Westminster.

Numerous media outlets report the Conservative Party's MPs will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson between 6 and 8PM Monday.

The move comes after the required number of no-conofidence letters were submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the Conservative MP who oversees such matters.

The developments mean Johnson must now win a vote of no confidence amongst his Conservative MPs if he is to avoid being replaced as leader of the party.

The vote could be completed and the results announced later today, as was the precedent set by a similar vote on the leadership of former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Yet despite the news the Pound is trading firmer against the Euro and Dollar, confirming political intrigue is no headwind to the currency.

The Pound to Euro exchange rate is trading a third of a percent higher at 1.1679, the Pound to Dollar exchange rate is trading 0.40% higher at 1.2540.

Above: GBP/EUR at daily intervals, showing Sterling has been under pressure since April. Set your FX rate alert here.

The Pound's advance suggests broader issues are in charge, particularly the improved investor confidence which is reflected in rising global stock markets.

The Pound is a pro-cyclical and pro-risk currency that tends to advance against the Dollar and Euro when market sentiment is positive, as it currently is.

The reasons for the benign interest in UK politics by currency markets is understandable: replacing Johnson is unlikely to alter the UK's economic trajectory in a major way.

This differs to the impact on Sterling caused by the political ructions that characterised Brexit negotiations and the removal of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Back then the changing of Prime Minister had significant implications for the type of Brexit deal that might have been reached, therefore it was more relevant to FX markets.

For Sterling, global market sentiment, domestic economic data and the central bank policy outlook will remain firmly in the driving seat.

"Boris Johnson 'no confidence' vote should be a non-event for GBP markets. Only way it becomes an issue is if the risks of an early general election pick up. This would put $GBP on a slippery slope to 1.20. But slim chance any Tory leader calls a snap election given polling," says Viraj Patel, FX & Global Macro Strategist at Vanda Research.