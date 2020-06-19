Pound Sterling's Grind Lower against Euro and Dollar Set to Continue

- GBP softer in wake of Bank of England event

- Down on the week against all major currencies

- GBP/EUR could go as low as 1.0870 in next three months

- But expect a recovery when EU and UK inevitably reach a deal

The British Pound retains a soft tone ahead of the weekend with traders continuing to sell the currency in the wake of the Bank of England's decision to boost quantitative easing by £100BN and amidst a broadly softer global investor atmosphere.

Sterling is expected to continue taking direction from Bank of England policy decisions, Brexit trade negotiation headlines and the performance of global stock markets, all of which are not offering much by way of support at present.

The Pound tends to advance against the Euro and Dollar when global equity markets are rallying and fall when the opposite is true.

Global markets are mixed for a second day in succession with a lack of positive or negative narratives to spark big moves.

"Growing coronavirus cases in the US and China remain a key area of concern for financial markets. In our view, increasing virus cases is unlikely to upend the improving global economic outlook. So far, governments have not reimposed widespread restrictions. But reimposing government restrictions is a possibility," says Kim Mundy, a foreign exchange strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate has fallen half a percent this week to trade at 1.1098, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate has fallen 0.90% to trade at 1.2447.

Above: GBP/USD this June

So broad is Sterling's weakness it is the worst performing major currency in the G10 group this week, also losing ground against the New Zealand Dollar and Australian Dollar, Yen and Franc which suggests the currency is suffering its own idiosyncratic concerns.

The Pound fell 0.73% against the Euro and 1.0% against the U.S. Dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England opted to boost quantitative easing by £100BN, which was in line with market expectations.

Above: GBP/EUR performance over the past 36 hours.

However, there is a sense that the chance of further rounds of quantitative easing lie ahead given the Bank's expectation that the UK could see a jobless recovery: while the economy has turned a corner the Bank expressed concern that job growth would take months to catch up.

As such, further rounds of quantitative easing are expected and this likely explains the Pound's near-term softness as the Pound tends to weaken in times when the Bank is boosting quantitative easing and cutting interest rates.

"The broader USD has been making a strong comeback this week. No more so than against the GBP, which came under renewed selling pressure post the BoE meeting yesterday," says Robin Wilkin, Director, Global Cross Asset Strategy at Lloyds Banking Group.

Persistent market concerns over Brexit trade negotiations are also contributing to a broader trend of weakness in Sterling, something which is expected to remain in place for some time yet.

"Looking further down the road, we think the trade negotiations will follow the same pattern as the withdrawal, i.e. we need to get much closer to the actual deadline on 31 December 2020 before the two sides will be willing to compromise," says Mikael Olai Milhøj, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank.

As a result Danske believe tensions will likely increase over the next to send the Pound lower against the Euro, with risks clearly skewed on the downside due to a rising Brexit risk premium.

During the past two events with elevated Brexit fears, Danske Bank notes the cross moved toward 1.07. But because the 1 July deadline is not the most important deadline (the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020 is), Danske Bank believe there is a limit to how low GBP/EUR will go.

The bank forecasts the exchange rate to trade at 1.11 on a 1-3 month horizon but believe it could test the 1.0870 region in this period in the event of heightened bouts of investor nerves.

However, looking beyond the next three months there remains a base case that the EU and UK can reach an agreement on goods before year-end, "possibly including some elements of extension to ensure companies can get ready for the new regime," says Milhøj.

"Politicians tend to be reluctant to give in too early, as it would look like the ‘selling price has been too low’. We saw this happening when Theresa May first reached an agreement despite saying ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’, followed later by Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he reached a renewed agreement despite his ‘do or die’ speech," says Milhøj.

The same theory will apply for those on the EU side, particularly France's Emmanuel Macron who will face a backlash from a traditionally very vocal and restive constituency in the form of France's fishing fleet.

France will want to maintain as much access to UK waters as is possible to ensure the viability of their fleet, expect them to fight the matter right until the very end.

When a permanent agreement does ultimately materialise, Milhøj says the GBP/EUR exchange rate will move higher again, "as investors will price out the Brexit premium".

Danske Bank target 1.1630 on a 12 month horizon.