Pound Sterling's Rise and Fall vs. Euro and Dollar on Brexit Headlines Confirms June will be a Rollercoaster

- GBP drops after Frost comments to MPs on state of talks

- Brexit increasingly important for GBP moves once more

- Options market hint at heavy volatility in June for GBP

- Expect markets to focus on mid-June meeting of EU leaders

Image © Adobe Images

GBP/EUR spot: 1.1132 | GBP/USD spot: 1.2285

GBP/EUR bank rates: 1.0920 | GBP/USD bank rates: 1.2015

GBP/EUR specialist rates: 1.1032 | GBP/USD specialist rates: 1.2150

The British Pound is trading softer against the Euro, U.S. Dollar and other major currencies as foreign exchange market participants increase expectations that trade negotiations between the EU and UK will fail to result in a deal, following a briefing on the state of talks by the UK's chief negotiator.

David Frost told Parliamentarians that the EU needs to evolve its position in order to reach an agreement, as the policy enshrined in the EU's mandate to its negotiating team isn't one that can be agreed by the UK.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate fell 0.80% in the wake of the developments and is quoted at 1.1129 on Thursday, while the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate fell by 0.60% and is now quoted at 1.2260.

"The British Pound rallies when the UK moves toward deeper integration with Europe, and falls when the UK moves towards a no-deal Brexit decision," says Erik Norland, Executive Director and Senior Economist of CME Group.

Above: Rise and fall of GBP/EUR on contradictory trade negotiation headlines.

Norland says investors have been reminded of this theme once again as UK and EU negotiations hit an impasse, "with both sides citing a lack of progress on issues ranging from fishing rights to business-competition regulations".

The analyst says since the negotiations stalled, the Pound has slid 3% versus the Euro and 4.5% versus the U.S. Dollar.

In his appearance to MPs Frost did however remind markets that there is a still a long way to go before it can be judged talks have failed, as he told MPs on Parliament's Brexit committee that negotiations are still "at a relatively early stage", and although he would like to move on to the next stage of discussions they are not quite there yet.

He said that he expects Prime Minister Boris Johnson to travel to Brussels in mid-June and meet with leaders directly in order to try and push talks along.

He said it would be expected that Johnson would meet with leaders following the EU Council's conference to discuss progress on Brexit, and this would typically be where a breakthrough might occur.

We therefore feel that while Sterling has declined in the wake of Frost's confirmation that talks are currently at an impasse, there will be more significant moments in the month ahead.

Regardless, market nerves will almost certainly keep a lid on Pound Sterling's ambitions as Frost reminded MPs that the UK will not agree to extend the transition period.

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier wrote to the Brexit Committee saying they remained open to a two year extension of the negotiating period, but Frost rebuffed the suggestion saying it was right for the UK to cease paying into the EU's budget by year-end, when the transition period runs out.

The move lower in Sterling comes just 24 hours after we reported a pop higher in the currency following a report that the EU had apparently shifted position on the contentious issue of fishing rights. The EU has thus far claimed it would require full access to fishing waters, but the UK has said such a right could only be granted by a nation that has full EU membership.

The rise and fall of the Pound suggests the UK currency is now entering a new phase, whereby it becomes increasingly reactive to headlines concerning the state of negotiations. Therefore, we would expect to see heightened volatility in key Pound exchange rates through the course of June as various deadlines are met.

Next week sees the final round of remote negotiations between the two sides, ahead of a mid-month meeting of EU leaders. We would expect the market to be highly reactive to the outcome of the meeting, and to any progress made by the Prime Minister's visit to Brussels.

This is of course assuming the covid-19 crisis allow for such face-to-face meetings.

The end of June is the deadline by which the UK and EU can formally agree to extend talks. An extension would be seen as positive for Sterling, whereby deadlock and no extension by this point will probably lead to more sustained selling pressures.

CME Group's Norland reminds us of how volatile Sterling can be when 'deal / no deal' anxieties start to rise:

"Since the referendum, GBP has tended to rally when it looked like a deal was close (+21% versus USD into early 2018 as then Prime Minister Theresa May held negotiations) and tended to sell off when Brexit appears to be headed towards the “no-deal” scenario (-16% when May’s deal was repeatedly defeated)."

Norland notes that going into this next round of negotiations, GBP options markets are more skewed to the downside than usual with out-of-the-money (OTM) put options substantially more expensive than usual compared to OTM calls.

Image courtesy of CME Group

This suggests significant buying of protection in case of a deep slump in the value of the Pound.

"By May 19, the options skew (also called risk reversal) was more negative than it had been 92% of the time during the previous two years. Options traders have, at times, proved prescient with respect to future moves in the Pound: options skew was extremely negative in the lead up to the 2016 referendum and, indeed, GBP collapsed after the result became apparent," says Norland.

The analyst adds that while "skewness" isn’t as negative this time, Pound options are considerably more expensive than those on Euro when seen from a U.S. Dollar perspective.

"Moreover, most of the recent spikes in both implied volatility and risk reversal have been motivated by concerns over the progress of Brexit negotiations. The one exception occurred during an incipient dollar-funding crisis in mid-March. After the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped in, that issued was resolved quickly," says Norland.