Pound Sterling Sell-Off Continues Amidst Global Dash for Cash

- GBP/EUR at 2009 lows

- GBP/USD at 1985 lows

- Market demand for cash drives FX moves

- Spot GBP/EUR rate at time of writing: 1.1052

- Bank transfer rates (indicative): 1.0280-1.0355

- FX specialist rates (indicative): 1.0400-1.0455



- Spot GBP/USD rate at time of writing: 1.1520

- Bank transfer rates (indicative): 1.1217-1.1290

- FX specialist rates (indicative): 1.1350-1.1416

The British Pound continues to come under pressure on global foreign exchange markets with fresh losses being recorded on Thursday, a day after the UK currency suffered one of its most severe declines in recent memory.

To be fair, the fall in the Pound is not unique, all the world's currencies are coming under sustained and pressure against the U.S. Dollar which is experiencing a surge in demand amidst the global financial market meltdown linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The global stock market sell-off - and an associated slump in bond prices and commodity prices such as oil - has created a significant demand for cash. With the global financial system primarily priced in dollars, it is little wonder the Greenback is in such demand.

We are witnessing a global dash for cash and the Dollar is the undoubted beneficiary.

"Those focussed on GBP are looking for idiosyncratic reasons. Well at the moment there are none. GBP like all currencies are bowing to the King - the Dollar," says David Bloom, Head of Global FX Research at HSBC.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate fell 4.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 35 year low when it reached 1.1452, at the time of writing the exchange rate is down at 1.1490 and continues to look heavy.

But it is not just against the Dollar that Sterling is suffering declines, the Euro is making rapid advances too.

"GBP has also lost ground vs. the EUR which is suggestive of intrinsic softness," says Jane Foley, Head of FX Strategy at Rabobank. "Unlike the Eurozone, the UK runs a significant current account deficit. Text books tend to state that a current account deficit is a negative currency factor."

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.0545 at the time of writing, having been as low 1.0519 earlier in the day; this is the lowest level for the pair since early 2009. (If you are buying Sterling, these are the best rates in years. Speak to a dealer about how to be able to lock-in these record rates for the future via a forward contract.)

Indeed, we wrote yesterday that the lows we are witnessing in Sterling stemming from the coronavirus crisis will be deeper than the lows that were forecast by foreign exchange analysts in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit scenario.

Regarding the issue of the current account deficit - as mentioned by Foley in the above comment - the UK runs a current account deficit, which means it imports more than it exports, which basically means we pay out more to the rest of the world than we take in. This is obviously not sustainable and typically the Pound would be expected to fall as a result allowing the current account to reach an equilibrium. This would occur as a softer Pound means the cost of imports become more expensive while the cost of our exports to international buyers becomes cheaper.

"However, it has long been our view that a current account deficit is only a potential negative factor. If a country has strong growth and a well-run economy it can still attract capital inflows and its currency can be firm or even overvalued despite the existence of a current account deficit," says Foley. "That said, a current account deficit is more of a problem in a crisis."

Image courtesy of Rabobank

The current account deficit is usually masked by a steady flow of investor capital that is attracted to the UK, which in turn keeps the value of Sterling elevated above where it would be if it simply reflected imports/exports.

When global investor confidence evaporates - as is the case with the coronavirus - that supportive inflow of investor capital can disappear and we instead see outflows as investors seek cash. In short, Sterling is particularly sensitive to global investor meltdowns.

"Low market risk appetite will make foreign investors more reluctant to fund the UK's current account deficit needs," says Jordan Rochester, FX Strategist at Nomura.

Indeed, what we are witnessing now is a liquidation in holdings of UK assets by foreign investors, particularly those who funded UK investments via Dollar and Euro accounts.

The coronavirus crisis has therefore created a huge demand for Dollars and Euros at Sterling's expense and until we get some sense that the market panic is over, we would expect the current dynamics to extend.

The Pound therefore looks prone to further losses in the near-term.

According to Peter Stoneham, an options market analyst at Thomson Reuters, the coronavirus outbreak may take the Pound "to places even Brexit couldn't reach".

"Sterling might drop through its post-Brexit-vote lows against the U.S. Dollar, Euro and Yen if risk aversion caused by the accelerating coronavirus outbreak continues," says Stoneham.

Jordan Rochester, FX Strategist at Nomura, says the Pound is on course to reach levels it would have tested in the event of the UK suffering a hard Brexit.

"The UK is a current account-deficit country with a higher exposure to financial risks, which is a key reason why we have maintained a short GBP/USD and long EUR/GBP position in recent weeks," says Rochester.

Nomura on Monday added to existing trades that seek to deliver a return on declines in Sterling as they consider "the potential for GBP to reach, what is in our view, it’s Hard Brexit equilibrium of 1.15-1.18."

HSBC Explains Why the Pound is Struggling

The British Pound has plummeted to its lowest level against the U.S. Dollar since 1985 as a sell-off that started in late February continues virtually uninterrupted, but the move has caught the attention of the new Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday said the Bank is currently watching Sterling "very carefully", taking note of the current fall which will be addressed at the March 26 Monetary Policy Committee Meeting.

Bailey said there is no "single story" for the Pound's decline.

Bailey is right, there is no single narrative that explains the decline, particularly in a short and concise manner.

Economists and currency market professionals are nevertheless in agreement that the coronavirus market crisis is the main driver; but how exactly the crisis works against Sterling actually involves a number of factors.

David Bloom, Head of Global Foreign Exchange strategy at HSBC on Wednesday addressed Sterling in response to queries from clients, we find his explanation as being helpful:

"We have had a lot of questions about GBP and why it is falling so heavily. The answer is simple, The USD is rampant and GBP like many other currencies is behaving exactly as they say on the tin. So what does the tin say?

"The instructions are that this is a Risk on Risk Off world and your positioning in that spectrum determines your performance. So the most Risk On currencies are currently NOK, AUD, GBP and NZD in that order.

"Now let's examine the FX movements over the last five days: NOK down 11.8%, AUD down 9.9%, GBP down 8.2% and NZD down 7.8%. In other words, the position of each currency is as RoRo would predict.

"Historically GBP as less RoRo than the commodity currencies it is now moving in sync with Why is this the case? One argument is that by leaving the EU, the UK has lost some of the safety of being linked t the big, closed economy of the EU.

"Currencies of the big, closed economies - USD, JPY, EUR - all tend to outperform in these periods and are more "risk off".

"Now we have "Global Britain" we also have a "global GBP" which is much more exposed to swings in risk sentiment than it was in the past."