Pound Sterling Forecast: Forget Brexit, Coronavirus to Deliver Record Lows against the Euro and U.S. Dollar

- GBP to fall to 'hard Brexit' equilibrium

- GBP hammered by deterioration in global risk sentiment

- Bank of England quantitative easing to add further pressure

Above: Chancellor Sunak and Prime Minister Johnson unveil measures to support the UK economy on March 17. Image credit: Andrew Parsons, Number 10 Downing Street, Gov.uk.

- Spot rates at time of writing: GBP/EUR: 1.0985, -0.15% | GBP/USD: 1.2101, -0.15%

- Bank transfer rates (indicative): GBP/EUR: 1.0670-1.0750 | GBP/USD: 1.1764-1.1849

- Specialist money transfer rates (indicative): GBP/EUR 1.0800-1.0850 | GBP/USD: 1.1.1900-1.1978 >> More details

The British Pound has endured another volatile 24 hours and based on the overwhelming mood in global financial markets we see little chance of a let-up in volatility over coming hours and days with some analysts saying the Pound is on course to test the kind of lows that it was previously thought only a 'hard' Brexit would have delivered.

Be aware that volatility goes two ways though: what goes down often goes up, and often quite sharply. So while the Pound has taken an absolute hammering against the Euro and Dollar this month we must add a disclaimer early on that it is heavily oversold and could provide a sharp bounce back at any point.

However, we would suggest that at this juncture any strength will likely be temporary and could invite more selling pressures and we do not see the conditions for any sustained recovery being close at hand.

The Pound did recover some losses late on Tuesday in the wake of a press conference in Number 10 Downing Street in which the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer unveiled a set of measures to boost the UK economy. Sunak said the UK Treasury has arranged £330BN worth of guaranteed loans to be made available to UK businesses in order to cope with the coronavirus crunch, which is equivalent of 15% of UK GDP and ensures one of the largest fiscal responses to the coronavirus outbreak by any country to date.

"In peacetime we have not faced a fight like this," said Chancellor Rishi Sunak as he launched what he said was "an unprecedented package of support to businesses ... I said whatever it takes, and I meant it."

Other measures include:

To support lending to small and medium sized businesses, Sunak said he is extending the new Business Interruption Loan Scheme announced at the Budget last week from £1.2m up to £5m, with no interest due for the first six months.

Sunak announced small and medium-sized business could also apply for up to £25k in funding grants for those engaged in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors who do not have insurance to help them through this period.

Cash grants to "the smallestl businesses" would be raised from the £3K announced last week to £10K.

"The Pound is bouncing back after Chancellor Sunak's emergency fiscal measures. Business-first approach by UK government helping. Consumers also helped with mortgage relief. Not sure USD liquidity problem solved. But some early signs investors will credit fiscal first responders," says Viraj Patel, FX and Macro Strategist at Arkera.

However, the gains have not been convincing by any stretch of the imagination:

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.0981, still some 3.45% down over the course of the past week while the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is at 1.21, down some 5.6% over the course of the past week.

There is little governments and central banks can do to kill an epidemic without medical innovations and those who read Pound Sterling Live will know that the Pound is selling off in line with the rapid and substantial decline in investor confidence seen in global markets since the end of February.

We have also said a substantial portion of the selling is linked to growing expectations for a fresh bout of quantitative easing at the Bank of England. We cite research that suggests that of all the major currencies it is the Pound that is most at risk of quantitative easing owing to the currency's substantial reliance on the inflow of global investor funds.

"Low market risk appetite will make foreign investors more reluctant to fund the UK's current account deficit needs," says Jordan Rochester, FX Strategist at Nomura.

How far will the Pound decline?

The Pound's sell-off has been as substantial and surprising in equal measures: I am not aware of any analyst that forecast a decline below 1.10 against the Euro and 1.21 against the Dollar at the start of the month. Yet, here we are.

Given the voracity of the downside momentum, trend followers would advocate for further declines.

According to Peter Stoneham, an options market analyst at Thomson Reuters, the coronavirus outbreak may take the Pound "to places even Brexit couldn't reach".

"Sterling might drop through its post-Brexit-vote lows against the U.S. Dollar, Euro and Yen if risk aversion caused by the accelerating coronavirus outbreak continues," says Stoneham.

Nomura's Rochester says the Pound is on course to reach levels it would have tested in the event of the UK suffering a hard Brexit.

"The UK is a current account-deficit country with a higher exposure to financial risks, which is a key reason why we have maintained a short GBP/USD and long EUR/GBP position in recent weeks," says Rochester.

Nomura on Monday added to existing trades that seek to deliver a return on declines in Sterling as they consider "the potential for GBP to reach, what is in our view, it’s Hard Brexit equilibrium of 1.15-1.18."

"This is not because of Brexit, but it is also a level at which the UK's current account starts to turn into balance (with risks, it is even lower given the current environment). Finding this balance (and a lower pound with it) will be key, as low market risk appetite will make foreign investors more reluctant to fund the UK's current account deficit needs," adds Rochester.

Global markets have endured substantial selling pressures since late February as investors prepared for a sizeable economic slowdown owing to containment measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

It is not hard to see that locking down countries such as Italy and Spain, while severely restricting activity in the U.S. and UK will not cause a notable slump.

In an escalation of the measures to slow the spread of the virus, on Tuesday the European Union announced it would be closing its borders for a month and EU leaders agreed to set up fast-track lanes at countries' internal frontiers to keep goods flowing across the continent.

A recession in Europe is now expected, with early surveys providing supporting evidence. German ZEW Expectations for March came in at -49.5, down from 8.7 in February. To put this 58.2 point fall into context, this is the largest fall ever recorded by the ZEW Institute, since they began their survey back in 1991.

The ZEW Institute says the only other time they have witnessed such a plunge in business expectations was during the financial crisis of 2008. Economists at Morgan Stanley now forecast that Eurozone GDP for the first half of 2020 could fall around 13%, with maximum stress being felt in the second quarter of 2020. Full-year growth is forecast to contracts 5.0% year-on-year.

The S&P 500 index in the U.S. is meanwhile already down about 28% from its record close in February, it looks like investors think the U.S. is headed for a significant downturn in economic output. Morgan Stanley economsts forecast a 4% annualised contraction in the second quarter of 2020 for the U.S.

With the British Pound proving particularly prone to global slumps, it fell to its lowest level against the U.S. Dollar since September 2019 when it reached 1.2004, a move that was in part stoked by a severe shortage of U.S. Dollars across global markets.

The Pound on Tuesday dropped to its lowest against the Euro since August when it hit 1.0931, and its lowest against the Yen since September at 128.90.

According to Stoneham, 1.1491, 1.0635 and 124.15 mark the post-Brexit referendum vote lows for GBP/USD, GBP/EUR and GBP/JPY respectively, plumbed when the pound flash-crashed on October 07, 2016.