Pound Sterling Sell-Off Extends Ahead of Key 'No Deal' Vote

Image © Gov.uk

The British Pound was seen to be under pressure right across the board ahead of a key day of manoeuvres in the House of Commons that could see a 'no deal' Brexit outlawed by MPs, which could in turn trigger the calling of a General Election by the Prime Minister.

Heightened political uncertainty abounds, and this is likely to see Sterling continue to struggle, with the currency falling sharply as London markets opened for the day.

"The UK parliament reconvenes today with politics remaining extremely fluid. Following the government’s announcement that the parliamentary session will be suspended next week until 14 October, MPs against a no-deal Brexit have limited time to pass legislation to legally compel the government to extend the 31 October deadline. That process is expected to start today in the House of Commons," says Robin Wilkin, a cross-asset strategist with Lloyds Bank.

As MPs return to Westminster, we see the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate quoted at 1.0939, but it is the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate that is attracting attention with some data providers noting it to have hit a fresh 34-year low.

GBP/USD has today gone as low as 1.1960, which some data providers place at its lowest point since 1985: but this excludes the lows reached in the flash-crash of October 05, 2016. Flash-crashes tend to be technical phenomenons and it is a matter of individual interpretation as to whether that lows is recognised.

The all-time according to Bank of England data suggests the low is down at 1.0637, which was struck in March 1985.



Above: There is still some way to fall before GBP/USD hits all-time lows which are near 1.06

"After initially dipping and holding the 1.2000 region, the Pound has come back under renewed pressure through the 1.1986 lows set in 2017. A close below this level would risk further price erosion," says Wilkin.

Foreign exchange markets continue to take cues from politics, and we expect a highly volatile few days ahead.

"The British Pound can hardly escape the downward spiral as the numerous political imponderables have completely poisoned the atmosphere around the currency," says Marc-André Fongern, analyst with MAF Global Forex.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to call a General Election before he would consider returning to Brussels to request another delay to Brexit, ensuring the political risk premium in the British Pound will remain heavy over coming days.

"Sterling is likely to remain weak," says Mialich. "Talk of either snap elections or a three-month Brexit delay may add nervousness to the currency against either the USD or the EUR."

Above: The Pound has lost ground against all the major currencies today

Time to move your money? The Pound may be down, but you can still get 3-5% more currency than your bank would offer by using the services of foreign exchange specialists at RationalFX. A specialist broker can deliver you an exchange rate closer to the real market rate, thereby saving you substantial quantities of currency. Find out more here. * Advertisement

MPs will today seek to cease control of parliamentary business, which is normally at the full discretion of the government.

The unusual shift of control of the parliamentary agenda away from the government will be facilitated by the Speaker, John Bercow, who has in this parliament broken the precedent of impartiality typically expected of the Speaker to actively facilitate remain-leaning MPs.

If remain-leaning MPs can wrest control of the agenda, a Bill to outlaw 'no deal' would be debated and voted on in Wednesday's session.

The European Union (Withdrawal) (no 6) Bill will be presented to Parliament by Labour former minister Hilary Benn.

The Bill requires the Government to either reach a deal with the EU, or gain Parliament's approval for a 'no deal' exit by October 19.

If the Government has not met one of these conditions by the deadline, it will be require to write to the European Union seeking an extension, until January 31, 2020.

The move should provide some near-term support for Sterling in that it provides a solid legislative framework that ensures a 'no deal' Brexit won't happen on October 31.

On paper therefore, Sterling should find support on the Bill's passing with the support of some 15-20 Conservative MPs willing to rebel against the Government.

However, the passing of the Bill will in all likelihood trigger a series of events that could work against Sterling: Johnson on Monday said from the steps of 10 Downing Street under no circumstances would he request another Brexit extension, repeating his pledge the UK was leaving the EU on October 31.

UK media sources have been awash with stories suggesting that should the government lose and 'no deal' is effectively outlawed, then a fast-track General election would be called that would potentially take place around October 14, ahead of a key meeting of EU leaders.

This will likely keep uncertainty as to the future state of UK politics elevated, and keep Sterling under pressure.

"I don't want an election, you don't want an election"



Boris Johnson warns MPs against "another pointless delay" to #Brexit, saying it will "chop the legs out from under the UK position"



🎥 Watch PM's Downing Street statement in full ⬇️



Live updates: https://t.co/4bQSoz317A pic.twitter.com/K6BoWpGp3e — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 2, 2019

Foreign exchange analyst Viraj Patel with Arkera says there is a chance Sterling could experience some positioning "neutralisation" before a more concerted "directional path" is adopted once the outcomes of October's key EU summit / General Election become known.

Markets are heavily bet against Sterling at present, and events could see traders opt to close out the bets and buy back the Pound: this creates a short-term technical phenomenon called a short squeeze which could see the Pound bounce back.

If Johnson loses the vote seeking to outlaw a 'no deal' then it is "likely that election sees GBP shorts (leveraged funds) neutralise on greater two-way Brexit risks. 2017 General Election being called saw GBP/USD move 1.5-2.0% higher. Relief of 'no deal' delay (at worst) offsets short-term uncertainty," says Patel.

Patel says the fact that UK polls have got elections wrong of late will make speculative investors nervous over all potential outcomes and this might not warrant Sterling markets being positioned so one-way.

"Sure ongoing uncertainty arguably makes the Pound a sell-on-rallies in short-run. But be wary of a squeeze first," says Patel.