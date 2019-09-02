British Pound Under Pressure as General Election Odds Rocket

Above: The Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a Girls' education reception in Downing Street ahead of a potentially crucial week in British politics. Image © Gov.uk

- Johnson backs expelling rebel Conservative MPs

- Chance of General Election rises sharply

- Why Blocking 'No Deal' is not a Ticket to Big Gains against the Euro and U.S. Dollar

A critical week for UK politics lies ahead, and for a politically-charged Pound Sterling this spells for heightened volatility.

Sterling starts the new week lower against most major currencies with market participants looking to take some exposure off the table ahead of parliament's return on Tuesday: the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is quoted at 1.1029, the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate at 1.2112.

Sterling could find some support over coming days if MPs successfully outlaw a 'no deal' Brexit from taking place on October 31, with reports out Monday saying MPs opposed to 'no deal' Brexit will on Tuesday seek to introduce legislation that would force the Prime Minister to seek another Brexit extension if a deal has not been reached with the EU before October 31.

However, we believe that any support lent to Sterling from such a law passing would be relatively shallow and short-lived. This is because the passing of such a law will only trigger a succession of events that would likely keep political uncertainty elevated.

It has also been confirmed Monday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will remove the Conservative Whip from MPs who do not back him in a key Brexit vote on Tuesday.

Any Conservative rebels will also be barred from standing as Conservative candidates at the next election. The move is significant as it almost certainly means the PM loses his parliamentary majority, which in turn invites a no-confidence vote which the government would likely lose.

"Given his slim majority, such action would significantly raise the risk of a General Election. Price action in the GBP will be dominated by UK political news as parliament returns, with opponents to the Government looking to stop a “no-deal” Brexit at the end of October," says Robin Wilkin, a cross-asset strategist with Lloyds Bank.

It should therefore come as little surprise to readers that BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg is today suggesting a General Election could be called as early as this week. Backing the reports is The Guardian's chief political correspondent who reports "very strong rumours" that a General Election could be announced this week to take place before Britain leaves the European Union on October 31.

"Very strong rumours in Westminster today that election could be called this week - with verbal commitment of polling day pre-Oct 31," said Jessica Elgot.

The Pound tends to fall heading into a General Election as such votes tend to pose heightened uncertainty. Therefore, Sterling weakness could well be a feature of coming days and weeks on this factor alone.

Betting markets are today showing odds of 4/9 that the date of the next General Election is 2019, suggesting an implied probability of 69% that a vote happens before year-end.

Johnson on Sunday drew up plans that would mean any Conservative MP who defies the government will lose the party whip and be banned from standing in the next General Election.

Media reports suggest the move could see a host of former ministers who are looking to outlaw a 'no deal' Brexit including Philip Hammond, David Gauke, David Lidington, Margot James, Anne Milton and Sam Gyimah removed from the party.

"The whips are telling Conservative MPs a very simple message - if they fail to vote with the government on Tuesday they will be destroying the government’s negotiating position and handing control of Parliament to Jeremy Corbyn," a source from the Conservative's Whips office told The Telegraph. "Any Conservative MP who does this will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as Conservative candidates in an election."

The government argue that there remains a chance of a deal being struck in October because the EU realises the Prime Minister is committed to leaving on October 31 'do or die'.

"My strongest view remains that GBP has further to fall in order to catch up with recent political developments. The consensus view, I believe, has always been that ultimately a soft Brexit deal would be negotiated or better still a 2nd referendum would avert. The odds on this have shifted markedly in the past days and weeks and despite recent weakness I suspect the GBP needs to fall further," says Jonathan Pierce, on the sales and trading desk at Credit Suisse.

Why Outlawing a 'No Deal' Brexit Won't Deliver Big Gains in Sterling

The British Pound has since mid-August recovered against the Euro, U.S. Dollar and a host of other major currencies, on a combination of developments that include signs the EU might be willing to rework some aspects of the existing Brexit deal.

Another source of support comes from the view that the UK parliament has the means and motive to effectively outlaw a 'no deal' Brexit from ever taking place.

There are signs that UK parliamentarians opposed to Brexit are hard at work on forging the legislation required to deliver such an outcome: and if markets sense they can achieve their aims then there is reason to expect further advances in Sterling.

However, we are of the firm belief that Sterling faces a 'no deal' paradox whereby removing 'no deal' from the equation is supportive on one hand, but on the other hand it is a poor outcome in that it limits scope for a reworked Brexit deal being struck.

Only a Brexit deal can unlock the conditions for a decisive and sustained recovery in Sterling, and we know this is exactly what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is striving to achieve.

The Financial Times reports Johnson is to “step up the tempo” of talks in Brussels to secure a new Brexit deal, as he attempts to avert a defeat at the hands of Labour and pro-European Conservative rebel MPs at Westminster next week.

Johnson has apparently instructed his chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, to meet his EU counterparts twice a week throughout September to hammer out a revised exit deal ahead of pivotal summit on October 17-18.

Johnson has made it clear in meetings with senior European leaders that his primary objective in any round of renegotiation is the removal of the Irish backstop clause, arguing alternative arrangements can be found that will ensure no 'hard' border is erected on the island of Ireland.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor in August suggested they might be open to hearing what proposals Johnson has, thereby making a departure from the EU's previously steadfast message that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened, and the backstop cannot be removed.

From a currency perspective, we believe that the road to a materially stronger Pound lies with a reworked deal being secured with the EU that is then ratified by parliament.

Such an outcome delivers Brexit but also guards against any disruption that a 'no deal' Brexit might cause; it also stabilises the UK political environment and provides the much-needed certainty individuals and businesses require to boost investment.

This stability is what would unlock sustained gains in the Pound.

The efforts of remain-leaning MPs to enact legislation that outlaws a 'no deal' Brexit provides little uncertainty and presses the rewind button to the political landscape of Theresa May's final days in office.

Johnson knows that by keeping 'no deal' in play the odds of a reworked Brexit deal with the EU rise. He knows by shutting the door to other avenues, parliament will finally be left with only one route to avoiding a 'no deal' outcome: voting for a deal.

So from a Sterling perspective, yes MPs finding a route to blocking 'no deal' is supportive, but it is by no means a ticket to a sustained rally.