Pound Sterling Live: Selling Continues | Goldman Sachs' Latest Views | GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Eyes 12th Consecutive Day of Losses

- Snapshot: GBP/EUR: 1.1391 -0.05% | GBP/USD: 1.2693 -0.27%

- May to pitch new plan to cabinet

- Labour's Thornberry says party won't support May's deal

- Markets see deal failure, new leader as key risk

The British Pound remains under pressure against both the Euro and U.S. Dollar on Tuesday, May 21 amidst a growing uncertainty on the UK political outlook.

All eyes are on today's meeting of the Cabinet amidst reports Prime Minister Theresa May is to ask senior ministers to sign off on concessions to Labour in a last-ditch attempt to keep her Brexit deal alive.

"The prime minister is said to want to put elements of the offer rejected by Jeremy Corbyn last week in the draft legislation, which is due to be voted on by MPs next month. The offer will include concessions on employment rights and green legislation, alongside a possible proposal for the UK to remain in a customs union with the EU until the next general election," reports Oliver Wright at The Times.

Were a late-minute show of unity on the matter be found we might expect Sterling to reverse some of its recent losses as markets price in the prospect of some kind of deal acceptable to the Labour Party coming forward.

However, we remain of the view that Labour have abandoned any pretence of support for the Government on the matter owing to pressures from party members opposed to working with Conservative Party MPs.

"Traders are de-risking from the Pound," says Neil Wilson, an analyst with Markets.com. "It’s last chance saloon for Theresa May and her deal and we think she’s going to be out before long with a new PM installed. Mrs May is today attempting to persuade cabinet colleagues she can get the deal through next month, but it looks dead in the water."

Labour’s Emily Thornberry has this morning told BBC Radio 4 her party will vote against the Brexit deal in June because she can see there is very little difference between this bill and PM’s original deal.

"The Pound has underperformed on news reports that cross-party Brexit negotiations have concluded, upping political and macroeconomic uncertainty for the UK," says Zach Pandl, a foreign exchange strategist with Goldman Sachs. "While press reports suggest No. 10 may attempt a run-off vote process on Brexit options in early June, most observers seem to see little prospect for a last-minute breakthrough."

To us, the sequence of events remains May's deal will fail and a new Prime Minister will be installed by the end of summer, with a high chance the new leader will adopt a 'Brexit at all costs' policy.

Meanwhile, expectations that an oversold Sterling might put in a small technical recovery against the Euro following the recent sell-off have thus far proved unfounded, and the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate notched its 11th successive day of losses on Monday as the record losing streak continues.

Above: Don't catch a falling knife: The Pound's uninterupted decline against the Euro.

The exchange rate is currently quoted at 1.1381 and well on course to register a 12th consecutive day of decline.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate meanwhile made a small gain on Monday but is seen trading at 1.2690 at the time of writing, its lowest level since January 15.

"The selling pressure on sterling shows no signs of abating, with the Pound slipping to its weakest level since January this morning. Cable tried to make an inside day gain yesterday but ultimately finished lower and is again trading down today. There is just no bid for sterling so we can only expect a bounce for the pair should the dollar give it up. Bulls will no doubt keep trying to pick up pennies in front of this steam roller," says Wilson.

Don't Panic on the Pound Yet: Goldman Sachs

While the Pound is seen under pressure, strategists at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs say it is too early to panic on Sterling's outlook.

"Despite short-term downside risks, we do not expect sustained GBP depreciation and are keeping our forecasts unchanged for the time being," says Zach Pandl, a currency strategist at Goldman Sachs.

The analyst says a lengthy Brexit limbo and likely Conservative Party leadership election could weigh on the British Pound for the time being.

As such, he says little reason to buy the currency on the current bout of weakness.

However, taking a longer-term view, the analyst is more constructive:

"Even a change in PM would not alter some of the basic facts - in particular, opposition in Parliament against a “no deal”/WTO-style exit, and the tension between the hope for a clean break from the EU and the desire to protect the union.

"As a result, despite short-term downside risks, we do not expect sustained GBP depreciation and are keeping our forecasts unchanged for the time being."