Pound Sterling Live: 'No Deal' Brexit Risks Rise and Send GBP Down to Multi-Month Lows vs. Euro and Dollar

- Market Snapshot: GBP/EUR: 1.1446 -0.14% | GBP/USD: 1.2828 -0.14%

- Sterling near three-month lows

- May faces 1922 Committee today

- Markets sense 'no deal' Brexit risks have risen sharply

The British Pound will on Thursday look to recover recent losses that saw the currency plumb fresh multi-month lows against the Euro, U.S. Dollar and a host of other currencies.

Political pressures continue to press down on the Pound and markets will be awaiting the outcome of a meeting between Prime Minister Theresa May and her backbench MPs in the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee for further guidance.

Some in the Committee - that has the power to depose the party leader - want to see May resign immediately to allow the Party to retake the initiative on Brexit in the face of crumbling support in the polls.

"No respite for the Pound today as Theresa May flies back to London to meet Brady and the rest of the 1922 committee at 11:30. Expected to get a hard date for her exit should Withdrawal Agreement not get through, if not 1922 need to get involved - could be ousted as soon as June 12th," says Simon Harvey, an analyst with Monex Europe.

We believe however that the group that would push for a near-term resignation still remains a minority, instead the Committee is expected to ask May to spell out a clear timetable for her exit.

The 1922 Committee might find May's response will be that she will depart should Parliament not pass the Brexit deal that will be bought before the House of Commons in June.

A cocktail of uncertainty lies ahead, and there can be little wonder the Pound is struggling:

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate trades at 1.1462 at the time of writing, a three month low. We note the exchange rate has broken through some key technical support areas which only makes the outlook more dour. Furthermore, the Euro has something of a spring in its step at present on reports the Trump administration is looking to delay imposing tariffs on European car imports.

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate trades at 1.2848, but had gone as low as 1.2827 yesterday in what also amounts to a three-month low.

"The selling pressures on Sterling comes amidst a breakdown in expectations that UK politicians will agree an amicable Brexit," says Harvey.

A 'no deal' Brexit looks to be increasingly likely on October 31.

Wednesday saw two senior ministers suggest the Government won't be entertaining any further Brexit options should the deal be voted down in June.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told MPs in the House of Commons that the Brexit deal was "dead" if it is not voted through on the fourth attempt.

The market has interpreted this as the Government saying they will no longer proactively pursue routes that avoid a 'no deal', something which has long been the assumption held by markets.

"GBP’s Brexit odds continue to worsen," say Citi in a note to clients adding they see a summer of "potholes" ahead for the currency. "GBP is feeling the pain against major crosses including EUR, CHF and JPY."

The markets have been too complacent about the risks of a 'no deal' Brexit taking place on October 31 we believe with commentators and analysts relying on the observation that there is a majority in the House of Commons opposed to a 'no deal' Brexit as evidence that a 'no deal' Brexit will be avoided.

But we have noted this stance by Parliament ultimately has the power to delay Brexit as there is no majority for any alternative route forward.

Therefore, 'no deal' Brexit remains the inevitible end destination in the event of May's deal being voted through and a new Prime Minister would in all likelihood rather opt for leaving without a deal than risk the political fallout of delaying again.

There are some strategists out there that have been warning against the current market complacency.

"Investors have become comfortable this year with the notion that there is a blocking majority in parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Investors we suspect would need to revisit this assumption and to re-price the probability of this negative tail for GBP should upcoming events push the Conservative Party in a more hawkish direction," says Paul Meggyesi, a foreign exchange strategist with JP Morgan.

May Faces Struggle to Secure Brexit Deal Backing

The Brexit deal struck with the EU will be before Parliament again on either June 04 or 05.

If the deal passes, or it starts to become clear the deal will pass ahead of the vote, the Pound should put in a substantial rally as all the uncertainty of recent years will finally be put to bed.

Of course, the deal remains largely unchanged and therefore it is hard to see how it could pass.

We have heard that a number of Conservative rebels intend to vote down the deal:

"I have talked to colleagues, some of whom voted for it last time, and they think it is dead and they will vote against it this time," Peter Bone, a Conservative lawmaker and Brexit supporter, told Talk Radio. "It seems absurd to bring it back. It is the same thing again, again and again."

The opposition Labour Party have said they would only support a deal delivered by a cross-party agreement

Northern Ireland's DUP, which must support the PM in order for her to have any hope of commanding a parliamentary majority, say they will not support the deal as it the Northern Irish backstop would cleve the prince away from the rest of the UK should it ever be triggered.