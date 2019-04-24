Pound Sterling Live: May Looks to Rush Forward Key Brexit Vote, Sterling and Euro Under Pressure vs. Dollar

Image Source: Flickr, Commercial Use License

- May under pressure to announce departure data

- Key Brexit vote could happen as soon as next week

- Cross-party Brexit talks face moment of truth

- Dollar remains dominant force in global FX short-term

The British Pound and Euro remain under pressure against a resurgent U.S. Dollar at the mid-week point of a holiday-shortened week, but a big breakout in the UK currency is imminent we believe as domestic political pressures continue to build.

While markets watch and wait for a decisive UK political steer, the Dollar remains the driving force on global currency markets, notching up 0.90% gain on the Pound and a 0.75% gain on the Euro over the course of the past week.

"The USD was firmer overall, as markets digested strong earnings data in the U.S. and good new home sales data," says Timothy Fox, Head of Research & Chief Economist at Emirates NBD.

A stream of strong earnings reports came out with Twitter beating revenue estimates, leaving its stock up more than 15% on the day while Hasbro and Coco-Cola also published strong earnings.

"USD expected to trade with an upside bias," says Quek Ser Leang an analyst with UOB in Singapore. "The U.S. Dollar advanced across the board as financial markets re-opened after the Easter holiday and market participants favoured the Greenback ahead of the release on Friday of US GDP data for the first three months of 2019."

The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate is now quoted at 1.2935, the pair's lowest level in two months.

The stronger Dollar forced the Euro lower too with the EUR/USD threatening to retest multi-month lows at 1.12.

This has in turn ensured the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is caught in a vice-like grip in the mid-1.15s.

The Pound has seen volatility against the Euro decline rapidly since a Brexit extension to October 31 was announced, and we maintain this is the exchange rate to watch when it comes to gauging the market's reaction to developing Brexit news.

Indeed, we expect volatility to spike in coming days and shake the exchange rate back to life and are watching Prime Minister Theresa May who is under significant pressure to vacate her position as head of the Conservative Party.

"Theresa May was warned by senior Conservatives on Tuesday that time is running out on her premiership, as they eyed changes to Tory rules to allow her removal during the summer," says George Parker, a political correspondent at the Financial Times.

One Conservative Parliamentarian told Parker that May has to set a departure date and “if she doesn’t, then I’m sure all parts of the party will do what they can to oust her."

Watch for Key Brexit Vote to be Brought Forward

The departure of the Prime Minister would inject significant political uncertainty into Sterling, and the currency would almost certainly break lower.

Markets hate uncertainty, and the prospect of a Brexiteer Prime Minister replacing May will be surely rattle the Pound.

But volatility in Sterling could come as soon as next week as media reports out over the past 24 hours have suggested May is to bring forward a vote on key Brexit legislation to next week in order to ease the pressure that is bearing down on her.

Government sources tell the Guardian a "likely way forward" out of the Brexit impasse is to table the Withdrawal and Implementation Bill (WAB) in the next 10 days.

The WAB is not the Withdrawal Agreement (May's Deal); rather it is legislation parliament must pass in order to ratify any Brexit deal. The WAB allows Brexit to be enacted, and should be voted through after the Withdrawal Agreement has successfully been ratified.

Think of it as putting the chicken before the egg.

According to The Times, Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the House, led pressure on May to the WBA even though her deal has not been agreed.

The aim of voting on the WAB is to avoid the Speaker John Bercow’s ruling that the government cannot hold another “meaningful vote” on an unchanged version of May's deal.

The government is betting that passing the WAB makes passing the Withdrawal Agreement a necessity that the Speaker cannot refuse to allow.

The hope is that Conservative MPs who previously voted against her deal will back it this time around as they seek to avoid going into a much-detested European election, an election that would see the Conservatives take a thrashing at the hands of the newly-formed Brexit Party.

The passing of the WBA would almost certainly trigger a strong rally in the value of the Pound we believe as it signals that progress towards a Brexit deal being passed has been made.

However there remains "little to suggest, however, that Mrs May will be able to win a majority for the Brexit legislation, given that MPs last month rejected by 58 votes the withdrawal treaty that would be at its heart," says Parker.

May will in all likelihood be hoping talks with the opposition Labour Party aimed at reaching a consensus Brexit agreement that both parties can back bears fruit.

And by rushing through the WAB it appears May has set an effective deadline for talks with Labour.

Moment of Truth for Cross-Party Talks

The ruling Conservatives and opposition Labour party have over recent days carried out a detailed “programme of work” to agree on a potential cross-party Brexit deal.

Last week saw "working groups" of cabinet ministers and senior Labour parliamentary figures discuss specific issues, including workers rights, environmental protections and security.

The actual progress made should be known this week, especially if the government looks to vote on the WAB next week.

News that talks have failed could be a negative trigger for Sterling readers should be wary of, we believe.

However, we don't believe the market is holding too much faith in the talks succeeding and the downside suffered by Sterling would be relatively limited we believe.

"There seems to be little impetus for Labour to rush to the support of the ailing government. In this case it becomes increasingly likely that initiative on Brexit will shift again to the House of Commons in a series of alternative votes, and that the probability of a Tory leadership election or even a general election will rise," says Lee Hardman, a currency analyst with MUFG.

Instead, news of agreement would certainly aid the Pound and could trigger a notable rally as such news would certainly be unexpected.

When it comes to exchange rates, it is the unexpected that carries the most clout.