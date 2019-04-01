The Pound Sterling Live: Advancing against Euro and Dollar after Downing Street Hints at Soft Brexit Pivot ahead of "Indicative Votes"

Image © Pound Sterling Live

- GBP treads water ahead of more "indicative votes" in parliament.

- Speaker to select ideas in afternoon, MPs to begin voting from 19:00.

- Results at 21:00, but uncertain if majority can be found for anything.

- Gov hints at accepting any instruction foisted upon it by parliament.

- Odds of long Brexit delay improving, but so are odds of an election.

- Markit manufacturing PMI surges in March, bodes well for Q1 GDP.

- GBP to remain in familiar ranges against for now says ING Group.

The Pound rose Monday after Prime Minister Theresa May's office hinted the government might accept parliament's decision if opposition MPs are successful in securing legislation forcing it to pursue a so-called soft Brexit from the EU.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Monday; "Parliament is continuing the process to see if there’s a stable majority for a version of Brexit, we don’t have any intention of involving the Queen in the process."

The government's preemptive disclosure that it does not intend to involve the Queen in the Brexit process is a significant hint about what could be lurking in the long grass of the current week.

Opposition and rebel Conservative MPs seized control of the parliamentary agenda Monday and are set to hold another series of "indicative votes" at 19:00 as part of an effort to assert themselves on government.

There has been much speculation that if MPs are able to unify around a particular form of "soft Brexit" this week then, with the assistance of an allegedly-renegade House of Commons Speaker, they could force upon the government legislatislation that gives effect to their preference.

However, it's also been said that Prime Minister Theresa May could as a last resort, ask the Queen to refuse Royal Assent for such legislation as the effort to produce it will have turned centuries of convention on its head. The UK's constitution is comprised of precedent and convention.

Among the options MPs will discuss Monday is a customs union, a "Common Market 2.0" including single market and customs union membership and two separate scenarios under which another referendum could be called. MPs will also vote on a motion calling for a "no deal Brexit".

"Even if parliament finds a majority for a soft Brexit option or second referendum, the government may argue that such an outcome is inconsistent with its 2017 election manifesto. A stand-off between parliament and government could end in a snap election," says Kallum Pickering, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at weekly intervals.

The Pound-to-Euro rate was 0.33% higher at 1.1662 during early trading on Monday and is now up 4.7% for 2019, although it's been higher in recent weeks. The exchange rate has recently broken above the 1.16 top of a long-term range.

"GBP may dribble lower as it’s status quo with one day less until the April 12 deadline," says Elsa Lignos, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The closer we get to April 12 (and the higher the perceived risk of no-deal exit), the more likely it is that a no-confidence vote or something else will happen to break the stalemate."

Meanwhile, the Pound was 0.66% higher at 1.3109 against a weaker Dollar, and is up 2.7% this year. The exchange rate has been trapped with a 1.30-to1.33 range for much of the last month.

"Cable to continue trading a 1.30-33 range near term, trapped by the positive of the indicative votes versus the negative of the Tory party tearing itself apart and dangerously threatening a general election," says Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING Group.

Pound Sterling was also buoyed Monday by the latest IHS Markit manufacturing PMI, which showed activity in the sector picking up sharply during the recent month. Economists say it bodes well for first-quarter GDP numbers.

"Stockbuilding ahead of Brexit undoubtedly flattered the manufacturing PMI in March. Nonetheless, the manufacturing sector should support GDP growth in Q1. And the increase in the employment and new orders balances provide reason to think that some of the strength of the survey could be sustained beyond the 12th April, unless there is a no deal Brexit at that point," says Andrew Wishart, an economist at Capital Economics.

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at daily intervals.

Parliament failed last week to find a route forward after eight different ideas were put to MPs and none managed to secure a majority. Prime Minister Theresa May's EU Withdrawal Agreement was also rejected for a third time although there is speculation she will try to force a fourth vote this week.

"Last week’s vote failure means that the risk of a No Deal Brexit is still a clear and present danger on the 12th of April, which would be the most negative near term outcome for the pound," says Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG. "If no clear path forward emerges this week from the indicative votes, it appears the most likely outcome would be for PM May to seek a long extension to Article 50. It has been speculated that the duration of this extension could be 1-2 years"

344 MPs voted against the withdrawal agreement on the third asking this Friday while 286 supported it, meaning it was defeated by a majority of 58. 277 Conservative Party MPs voted in favour of the agreement, up from 235 previously, while just 34 Conservatives came out against it. Five opposition Labour Party MPs also voted against it.

Now the UK will receive from the EU an Article 50 extension that runs only until April 12, at which point the PM will choose between requesting a much longer extension that would require participation in the EU parliament elections, or a so-called no deal Brexit. She has previously said the UK will not leave the EU without a deal unless there was a House of Commons majority in favour of it.

May's exit plan was rejected by the House of Commons for a second time on March 12, by a majority of 149. The previous Withdrawal Agreement vote resulted in a record-breaking landslide of opposition to what is the government's signature piece of work.

432 MPs voted against the bill on January 15, with only 202 in favour of it, making for a rejection by a majority of 230 votes. Many of the withdrawal agreement's opponents object to it because of party-political reasons, but the DUP and other unionists have concerns about the treaty because of the so-called Northern Irish backstop inside of it.

The backstop enshrines in an international Treaty a commitment that will see the government forced to impose on the UK many existing and yet-to-be-made EU laws on a potentially-indefinite basis and without any ability to influence those laws or EU institutions. The UK will also form part of the EU's customs territory.

That's unless, of course, the UK is willing to allow Northern Ireland to be effectively annexed by the EU in the event the backstop is activated, in which case only Northern Ireland will be subjected to that treatment.

Once May's agreement is in force, the backstop could only be circumvented through the Prime Minister of the day satisfying the EU's demands as they relate to the "integrity of the single market" and adherence to the Belfast Agreement in the next stage of the negotiations.

Such a structure could be said to create an incentive for the EU to remain perpetually unsatisfied with UK proposals for the future relationship. This is why many MPs have expressed deep-seated opposition to the EU Withdrawal Agreement and some have even gone so far as to describe it as a trap.

Even if the withdrawal agreement had been approved on Friday there would still need to be another fractious parliamentary process this week, where opposition MPs would have another opportunity to express their views on the orphaned future relationship declaration.

Both must be approved in the House of Commons for the withdrawal agreement to be ratified, which would then enable the UK to leave the EU and immediately enter a so-called "implmentation period", but only the withdrawl agreement itself needed approval Friday to meet conditions set out by the European Council on March 22.