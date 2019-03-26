Pound Sterling Advances against Euro and Dollar after Jacob Rees-Mogg Hints He Could Back PM May's Agreement, Market Awaits Parliament's Next Move

British Conservative Party politician Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

- MPs to take control of House Wednesday for "indicative votes".

- After government MPs rebel, backing Grieves-Labour amendment.

- MPs set to make preferences on customs union, referendum known.

- But Gov cannot be bound by indicative votes, PM May controls agenda.

- Chequers Sunday fails to yield Brexiteer support for EU Withdrawal bill.

- Rees-Mogg says choice between May's deal or no Brexit, ERG to meet.

- DUP says May "missed an opportunity", rejects Withdrawal Agreement.

- April 12 brings choice between No Deal and another Art 50 extension.

Sterling advanced against the Euro and Dollar Tuesday after leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg hinted that he is on the cusp of backing Prime Minister Theresa May's EU Withdrawal Agreement, as the market awaits Parliament's next steps in the Brexit saga.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, head of the influential European Research Group of MPs, said Tuesday that it appears the only available choice is between May's contentious and twice rejected EU Withdrawal Agreement, and no Brexit at all.

The comment was an apparent reference to his thinking on the predicament now facing the few Brexit-supporting MPs in Parliament, since the House of Commons voted to sieze control of the Parliamentary agenda on Wednesday.

The choice seems to be Mrs May’s deal or no Brexit.https://t.co/GggHZ7NEv5 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) March 26, 2019

Market focus has now turned toward April 12, which will see see government choose between a further extension of the Article 50 negotiating window and leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement if the House of Commons has not backed the EU Withdrawal Agreement by then.

The European Research Group of MPs is set to meet on Tuesday evening, presumably to discuss a way forward, although it remains far from clear whether Rees-Mogg's change of position will be enough to tip the balance for the EU Withrawal Agreement.

“There was someone there (at ERG) last night from the DUP who made it crystal clear they are not going to vote for it... it is not going to go through," says Mark Francois, a Conservative Party MP, in an interview with Talk Radio.

Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons Monday that she has not yet set a date for the third vote on her EU Withdrawal Agreement because she cannot be sure that it has enough support among MPs to clear the House.

She also told parliamentarians that a so-called no deal Brexit will not happen unless there is a majority in the House of Commons for it, before also claiming that she will not allow the government to become bound by "indicative votes" on non-binding motions.

That set the stage for a days-long period of horse-trading between Conservative Party MPs on the back benches and the Prime Minister as she attempts to coerce Brexit-supporting lawmakers in her party into backing her proposed withdrawal Treaty.

Above: Parliamentary result for amendment (a) Letwin.

MPs subsequently decided by a majority of 329:302 to reserve Wednesday's parliamentary business for voting on amendments to a non-binding motion, which is designed to enable them to show the government exactly what their preferred relationship with the EU will look like.

That amendment had been put forward by Conservative Party MPs Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve, as well as opposition MP Hilary Benn. 30 of the government's MPs are said to have rebelled in order to support it and three cabinet members resigned from office to that end.

Monday's win for opponents of the government could now give way to House of Commons votes on a permanent customs union with the EU, European Economic Area membership, another referendum and a range of other scenarios including the revocation of Article 50.

"While this does not resolve the current Brexit impasse, it is a step in the right direction. As a majority members of parliament (MPs) are in favour of a) retaining close ties with the EU and b) preventing a no-deal hard Brexit, more power for parliament contains the risk of a hard Brexit," says Kallum Pickering, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

Above: Pound-to-Euro rate shown at hourly intervals.

The Pound-to-Euro rate was 0.44% higher at 1.1727 during morning trading Tuesday, and is up 5.5% for 2019. All Sterling exchange rates have been volatile in 2019, but particularly during the month of March.

"A cliff edge on April 12 would likely result in the pound plunging lower. We would risk on this scenario of EUR/GBP heading toward parity [GBP/EUR @ 1.00] and cable lurched down below GBP/USD 1.15. That said, various other possibilities are being discussed about what could happen if parliament again rejected May’s deal next week," says Jane Foley, a currency strategist at Rabobank.

The Pound was quoted 0.25% higher at 1.3244 against a softer Dollar but has risen 4% this year. This rate has been impacted not only by Brexit-related volatility, but also by big swings in the Dollar of late.

"GBP/USD continues to recover from the 55 day moving-average (MA). It has held over the 200 day ma at 1.2980 and for now we will continue to favour the topside," says Karen Jones, head of technical analysis at Commerzbank. "Provided that dips lower are contained by the 200 day ma, our overall target remains the 1.3563 200 week ma."

Above: Pound-to-Dollar rate shown at hourly intervals.

"We see the two most likely outcomes as i) there is no clear majority for a single outcome which would extend the current deadlock and ii) that a majority of MPs back a softer Brexit," Hardman says. "This would see the chances of a snap general election increase further as it would go against the Conservative party’s 2017 election manifesto that expressly ruled out both a customs union and membership of the single market."

Speculation of a "palace coup" to replace Theresa May swirled at the weekend however, MPs in cabinet and parliament are powerless to evict the PM from office unless they are willing to abstain or vote against the government in a House of Commons no-confidence motion.

This is because MPs, many of them supporters of remaining in the European Union, saved Theresa May from a party no-confidence ballot back in December. Surviving that vote gave her a 12-month grace period in which the parliamentary party cannot challenge her again. She could still choose to resign though.

"The Prime Minister has now agreed with the EU to kick the can down the road for another two weeks and humiliatingly revoke her oft-stated pledge that the U.K. would leave the EU on 29th March. Nothing has changed as far as the Withdrawal Agreement is concerned," says Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland. "The Prime Minister missed an opportunity at the EU Council."

Not only does PM May still lack the support of Brexiteers in general, she has also so-far failed to bring the Democratic Unionist Party on board with her plans. As well as being key to Brexiteer votes in Westminster, they are also the Conservative Party's confidence and supply partner..

"As we have always said, negotiations with the EU inevitably go down to the wire and the Government has been far too willing to capitulate before securing the necessary changes which would get an agreement through the House of Commons. The Government has consistently settled for inferior compromises when they didn’t need to and when there was, and is, more negotiating with the EU to be done," Dodds says, in an official party statement.

Above: House of Commons votes for and against EU Withdrawal Agreement, March 12, 2019.

DUP unionists have concerns about the so-called Northern Irish backstop contained in Prime Minister Theresa May's EU Withdrawal Agreement due to what it might mean for the union.

The backstop enshrines in an international Treaty a commitment that will see the government forced to impose on the UK many existing and yet-to-be-made EU laws on a potentially-indefinite basis and without any ability to influence those laws or EU institutions. The UK will also form part of the EU's customs territory.

That's unless, of course, the UK is willing to allow Northern Ireland to be annexed by the EU in the event the backstop is activated. Or, unless the government is able and willing to satisfy the EU's demands in the next stage of the negotiations, whatever those demands eventually turn out to be.

Such a structure could be said to create an incentive for the EU to remain perpetually unsatisfied with UK proposals for the future relationship. This is why many MPs have expressed deep-seated opposition to the EU Withdrawal Agreement and some have even gone so far as to describe it as a trap.

The Prime Minister has previously told the Democratic Unionist Party that if the so-called "Northern Irish backstop" within the EU Withdrawal Agreement is activated then any new EU law or regulations imposed on the province will also be imposed on the UK as a whole.

That is tantamount to making a customs union and some level of single market membership the default outcome in the event the UK cannot or will not satisfy the EU's demands in the next stage of the negotiations.

It's not yet known what the EU's demands will turn out to be in the next stage of the negotiations whatever comes of those will potentially be an indefinite and unalterable arrangement that is enshrined in an international Treaty.

However, the structure of that Treaty combined with government commitments on the so-called backstop leaves parliamentary manoeuvres to make a customs union official policy looking rather redundant.