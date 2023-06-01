Pound to Euro Rate at Landmark Levels but Fresh Trials and Tribulations Ahead

GBP/EUR at 6-month highs

As German inflation disappoints and GBP extends gains

Chart resistance lies above

"I am adding the EURGBP short to the sidebar"

The Pound to Euro exchange rate reached new six-month highs this week but with fresh obstacles looming overhead on the charts as economic risks gather on the horizon, the balance of risk might be in the process of shifting toward the downside.

Sterling climbed above 1.16 against the Euro for the first time since December this week as the single currency came under pressure amid signs of a deepening slowdown among Asia Pacific economies and following reports suggesting European inflation may be dissipating faster than expected.

"German states inflation data showed some considerable easing which is welcome news for the ECB but confirms they are likely pretty close to done on their rate hiking cycle and contrasts significantly with the UK inflation data prints," says Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

Wednesday's Euro losses helped the Pound break through a stubborn pocket of resistance between 1.1515 and 1.1562 on the charts, which had frustrated its recovery through much of the last month while leading to a win for strategists at Goldman Sachs.

They'd tipped Sterling as a buy with a 1.1627 target back when it was trading around 1.15 in the middle of May.

Above: Pound to Euro rate shown at daily intervals with Fibonacci retracements of 2022 fall indicating possible areas of technical resistance.

The break above 1.15 has since acted like a magnet for others who've cited various reasons for why the trend could have further to run in the days ahead.

"I would think the odds of a weak German CPI tomorrow are probably 70/30. You can play it rates or short EURJPY and short EURGBP," says Brent Donnelly, President at Spectra Markets and a veteran currency trader with a career spent between hedge funds and global banks such as HSBC and Nomura.

"I am adding the EURGBP short to the sidebar, despite a meh entry point as I think EURGBP is breaking down after trading 0.8720/0.8920 all year," Donnelly writes in Tuesday's edition of the am/FX daily macro trading diary.

Donnelly cited the outlook for German inflation and the recent surge in UK government bond yields for thinking Sterling could continue to rise for a few days yet and has suggested 1.1842 (GBP/EUR) as a target, which equates to 0.8444 in EUR/GBP terms.

The Pound faces other technical obstacles almost immediately overhead on the charts, however, including a major moving average near 1.1649 and another Fibonacci retracement around 1.1675, which could potentially frustrate any further climb.

Above: Pound to Euro rate shown at weekly intervals with Fibonacci retracements of post-referendum fall indicating possible areas of technical resistance while selected moving averages denote prospective support and/or resistance.

Then there are the risks resulting from the core inflation rate rising to a 32-year high when data for April was released last week, leading market expectations for the Bank of England Bank Rate to rise back to levels last seen soon after the 'mini budget' debacle last September.

"We now expect that the Bank will raise interest rates by another 75bps in total in this cycle to a peak of 5.25%. (Our previous forecast, which we had since November, was that Bank Rate would peak at the current rate of 4.50%.)," says Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

"The recent resilience of the economic activity data has led most forecasters to conclude that a recession is no longer likely. Indeed, it is striking that the Bank, the OBR and the IMF all now expect that the UK will avoid a recession. We are not convinced," he adds in a research briefing last Tuesday.

UK inflation fell from 10.1% to 8.7% last month but the more important core inflation rate rose from 6.3% to 6.8% owing to developments at the domestic level and particularly those in the services economy, leading financial markets to bet on Bank Rate being raised to 5.5% later this year.

The implied expectation is an immediate headwind for an already-slowing economy, given that mortgage rates are set using overnight-index-swap rates and not the actual Bank Rate, which means mortgage borrowers can now expect to be charged something like 5.5% when renewing fixed-rate mortgages.

Above: Pound to Euro rate shown at monthly intervals with Fibonacci retracements of December 2015 fall indicating possible areas of technical resistance while selected moving averages denote prospective support and/or resistance.