Dollar Rallies, Pound Sterling Advances on the Euro Amidst a New Banking Scare

Image © Adobe Stock

The Dollar, Yen and Franc were the safe havens in demand on fresh signs of banking stresses at one of Germany and Europe's most important banks.

The Euro was a clear laggard, perhaps understandably, given Deutsche Bank sits at the heart of the Euro system.

Pound Sterling was a mid-field performer, advancing against the Euro, Krone and Krona while holding par with the Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

Foreign exchange markets are therefore beholden to banking sector developments ahead of the weekend as Deutsche Bank shares slump more than 10% and its credit-default swaps surge amid wider concerns about the banking sector.

Germany's biggest bank holds around $1.4 trillion in assets with some $880 billion in assets under management.

Above: EUR/GBP and Deutsche Bank's German listed shares. (Consider setting a free FX rate alert here to better time your payment requirements.)



It recorded a $6 billion profit in 2022 but has for years been burdened by fears its colossal size was symptomatic of a bloated institution riven with fissures that would leave it exposed during times of stress.

Times of stress are upon it thanks to rapidly rising interest rates at the European Central Bank (ECB) and around the world, which have already contributed to banking failures in the U.S. and Switzerland.

If Deutsche Bank's future is thrown into doubt it raises the prospect that the ECB might have to end its rate hiking cycle imminently.

The fall in Euro exchange rates on Friday suggests this is certainly a consideration amongst foreign exchange market participants.

Global stocks were deep in the red and commodities lower as the Deutsche Bank news comes alongside revelations Credit Suisse and UBS are among banks under scrutiny in a U.S. Justice Department investigation into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

The Swiss banks were included in a recent wave of subpoenas sent out by the US government, according to Bloomberg.

At the time of writing the Pound to Euro exchange rate is a third of a per cent higher at 1.1377, the Pound to Dollar exchange rate is two-thirds of a percent down at 1.22.

The Euro to Dollar exchange rate is down a percent at 1.0730.