Buy Pound Sterling, Sell the Euro on Vaccination Rollouts says Leading Investment Bank Strategist

Above: 18/01/2021. Oxford, United Kingdom. Boris Johnson visits Oxford Biomedica. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit's Oxford Biomedica the manufacturing facility for the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine during Covid-19. Picture by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street.

GBP/EUR spot at publication: 1.1239

Bank transfer rate indicative guide: 1.0946-1.1024

FX specialist transfer rate guide: 1.1120-1.1160

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate will go higher, in part owing to the UK's rapid vaccine rollout, according to a leading foreign exchange analyst.

Olivier Korber, a FX Derivatives Strategist at Société Générale, says the Euro is "at risk to breaking lower" against the Pound over coming days.

As a result of expectations for further gains by the Pound against the Euro, Korber said he is a buyer of foreign exchange market options that would deliver a profit if his stance is proven to be correct and Sterling gains over time.

In a strategy briefing note to clients of the French investment bank, Korber adds that a central rationale for the the trade is that Sterling "could benefit from UK vaccination momentum".

"While recent ILS outperformance reflects the massive vaccination campaign in Israel, UK is nonetheless leading G10 economies," says Korber. (ILS being the Israeli Shekel).

The UK has now delivered over four million vaccinations, according to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a visit to a medical facility Oxford Biomedica on Monday.

According to Johnson, nearly half of all those over 80, and half those in care homes have now received their first vaccination.

Some areas that have vaccinated this most vulnerable age group could now start focussing on other high-risk individuals and those aged above 70.

The pace of the UK's vaccine rollout means the country is on target to vaccinate 15 million of its most vulnerable by mid-February. The government wants to gradually start unlocking the economy at some point from the end of February.

It is hoped that the vaccination schedule will allow the economy to be unlocked on a permanent and more durable basis, and if the UK can steal a march on other countries the Pound could find itself bid higher.

"As the euro area is lagging the UK, the pound is in good position to benefit from the local vaccination momentum, in a context where the market consensus is bearish across the board on the UK outlook," says Korber.

Above: The GBP/EUR rally has rejected at a key resistance point, again.

The Pound-to-Euro exchange rate last week rallied to a key technical make-or-break level in the vicinity of 1.1280, which equates to a solid support level of 0.8870 in the Euro-to-Pound exchange rate, which is the preferred approach to this pair by technical analysts.

According to Korber, breaking through this support level in EUR/GBP "would generate a larger move than a bounce, and, in any event, current levels are an unstable equilibrium that should support near-term volatility."

Beyond vaccines, the analyst adds that the Euro could underperform, weighed down by the political crisis in Italy.

"As the outcome remains very uncertain, FX market nervousness could weigh further on the euro," says Korber.

The strategist is targeting a potential decline in EUR/GBP to 0.87, which approximates to 1.15 in GBP/EUR.