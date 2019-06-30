Pound-to-Euro Exchange Rate 5-Day Forecast: Downtrend Still Intact

Image © Adobe Images

- GBP/EUR downtrend will probably extend

- Short period of sideways activity possible

- Pound to be impacted by PMIs; Euro by unemployment data

Pound Sterling is trading at around €1.1166 at the start of the new week, broadly unchanged from the week before, but studies of the charts suggest there remains a bearish bias and the GBP/EUR exchange rate is set to continue its downtrend in the coming days.

The 4-hour chart shows the pair in a steady downtrend and given the old adage that “the trend is your friend,” it is expected to continue.

The pair will probably continue declining after a short period of sideways activity in a range roughly between 1.1120 and 1.1190.

The main reason for expecting some range-trading is that the RSI momentum indicator is converging with price action. This occurs when price makes a new low but momentum does not mirror it. This happened on Friday, June 28, when price made a new low at 1.1121 but momentum did not. The convergence was an early warning of the bounce that occurred after the new low.

The S1 monthly pivot at 1.1125 is a mild support level. Monthly pivots are a reference point used by professional traders both as a gauge of the trend and as a support or resistance level in themselves.

A break below 1.1115 would provide confirmation the pivot was broken and the downtrend was set to continue. Such a move would be expected to reach 1.1050 in the week ahead.

The 4hr-chart is used to analyse the short-term trend, which means the trend over the next 5 days or week.

The daily chart shows the pair in a long-term downtrend which is likely to range trade for a short while before extending down towards an eventual target at 1.1000.

The 1.1000 target is at the bottom of a long-term range so the pair is likely to stall or pause at that level.

The RSI is converging with price suggesting the pair will probably pull-back first or go sideways for a while before resuming its downtrend.

The 50-day moving average (MA) has crossed below the 200-day MA, which is another bearish signal (circled).

The daily chart is used to indicate the medium-term outlook which includes the next week to a month ahead.

The weekly chart shows the pair in an uninterrupted 8 week downtrend within a longer-term sideways range.

In the long-term the pair will probably touch down at the 1.1000 range lows, and then bounce, continuing to unfold within the parameters of its sideways trend.

One possible upside target after the pair has bounced is the 1.1125 support level it recently bounced off and this provides an initial upside target for the pair.

We use the weekly chart to give us an idea of the longer-term outlook which includes the next few months.

The Pound: What to Watch this Week

The main releases for the Pound are services, manufacturing and construction PMIs for the month of June. These are surveys of purchasing managers in key sectors and come out at the start of every new month.

They provide a gauge of the level of activity and confidence in the sector. They are seen as a reliable forward indicator of economic growth.

The Manufacturing PMI is forecast to show a rise to 49.5 in June, when it is released on Monday, June 31 at 09.30 BST. This would still continue a worrying contraction in the sector since it would be below the 50 threshold, distinguishing expansion from contraction.

The Services PMI is expected to show no change at 51.0 in June when it is released at 9.30 on Wednesday.

The Construction PMI is forecast to show a rise to 49.4 from 48.6 in June when it is released at 9.30 on Tuesday.

A lower-than-expected reading would probably result in a decline in the Pound and vice versa for a higher-than-expected result.

The Conservative party leadership race is likely to have less of an impact on Sterling in the coming week.

The final vote on who will get the job will not take place until mid-July, with the new leader named on July 23. Apart from that, there is a debate on ITV on July 9.

Boris Johnson is still the bookies favourite with 1/7 (87.7%) odds according to Oddschecker. He is the 'harder' Brexiteer of the two by doggedly adhering to the October 31 deadline ‘come what may’. If his popularity should wane it would boost the Pound, but we doubt Johnson will be threatened by Jeremy Hunt.

The Euro: What to Watch

There is not a lot of data out for the Euro in the coming week, but what data there is could garner more than the usual amount of attention.

This is because Eurozone inflation in June jumped surprisingly to 1.1% from 0.8% previously, reflecting increased demand and potentially upending expectations of ECB easing.

Investors will, therefore, be watching whether other metrics support the strong uptick in inflation or not. If they do, the Euro could rally on the back of hopes of a recovery in the region.

Eurozone unemployment is out on Monday at 10.00 BST but is not forecast to change from the 7.6% previous result. If it falls the Euro could gain a boost.

Eurozone retail sales is expected to show a rise of 0.4% in May (mom) when it is released on Thursday at 10.00 BST. This would mark an improvement from the -0.4% registered in April.

German factory orders and industrial production are forecast to show a -0.2% and -0.4% fall (mom) in May when they are released on Friday at 7.00 BST. For factory orders this would constitute a slowdown from the 0.3% previously and for industrial production a -1.9% decline previously.