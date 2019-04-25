Danske Bank Slash Pound-to-Euro Exchange Rate Forecasts from 1.22

Image © John Gomez, Adobe Stock

Foreign exchange analysts at a leading Scandinavian lender have told clients they are lowering their forecasts on the British Pound.

Danske Bank say expectations for a protracted period of political uncertainty in the UK, and little prospect for Prime Minister May's deal being passed, make it necessary to lower their forecasts for Sterling that at one stage saw GBP/EUR going above 1.20 before the end of 2019.

"With a medium to long Brexit extension and no reason to believe PM May’s deal will pass any time soon, we think it is difficult to see much further GBP strengthening near term," says Christin Tuxen, Head of FX Research at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

Tuxen says they have lowered their GBP forecasts throughout the forecast horizon as a result.

There remains little sign of a breakthrough in the Brexit process, with paralysis in parliament leaving little indication that any Brexit deal will be passed.

"It is difficult to predict what will happen when we get closer to the new Brexit deadline in October, but as we think a further extension is likely," says Tuxen.

We note Prime Minister Theresa May appears willing to avoid a 'no deal' Brexit at all costs, and if no deal is in place by October 31 we would expect May to ask for yet another delay.

However, as we have been reporting, the pressure on May to resign continues to grow, and an influential group of Conservative Party parliamentarians have requested May set out a timeline for her departure.

We see it being increasingly likely that another Prime Minister will be in place come October, therefore we would suggest another delay to Brexit is not a given.

For Danske Bank, the political uncertainty creates the necessary conditions to justify lower Pound-to-Euro exchange rate forecasts.

Danske Bank expect the exchange rate to remain in the 1.1764-1.15 range for the coming year.

More specifically, they target the exchange rate in the mid of this range: i.e. 1.16 in the 1-3 month time frame, down from a previous forecast of 1.20.

In six-twelve months the exchange rate is forecast at 1.16, down from a previous forecast of 1.22.

"In case of a no deal Brexit by the end of October, we still expect EUR/GBP to move towards parity," says Tuxen.

If May’s deal passes, we would expect EUR/GBP to move down to 0.83.