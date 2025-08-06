Risks Build For Swiss Franc, Tilting GBP/CHF Higher

Image © Adobe Images

The Pound to Franc (GBP/CHF) up 0.70% this week, if sustained, it would make for the biggest weekly gain since May.

It looks like it wants to rise into key resistance at 1.08: zooming out a bit, we are still caught in a relatively tight consolidation phase, common to all Franc exchange rates, that shows 1.08 is the top of the range and 1.0666 the bottom.

At this stage, a breakout above 1.08 would require a significant impulse, and in this regard we are watching the ongoing Swiss-U.S. negotiations closely as failure to secure a deal could provide that impulse.

Above: GBP/CHF at daily intervals.

Such an outcome could trigger the weakness that many CHF buyers have long been looking for.

Failure to reach a deal will harm Swiss exports, a major leg of CHF strength over the long term.

"The U.S. remains Switzerland's largest single-country export destination and a significant drop in receipts presents a case for significant derating of the currency," said a note out Monday from Bank of New York.

For now, the market senses that a deal will be done, which would limit any major GBP/CHF upside.

However, analysts at Bank of America warn on Wednesday: "The market appears to be complacent, believing that a deal will be struck in line with precedent of other negotiations. We see risks in this view - there have been no indications that the US is willing to concede."

The Franc is a safe-haven, meaning it also tends to appreciate during time of market stress and fall during calmer conditions. However, failure to reach a Swiss-U.S. deal is probably not going to trigger the kind of negative market reaction that would bolster CHF.

This is because it is a relatively isolated case of a small country not being able to reach a deal, while the majority of the world's major economies have reached deals. Broader market contagion risks are therefore low.

This makes failure to reach a deal a genuine idiosyncratic risk for the Franc.

Even if a new accord is reached, global markets could continue to steadily rise during August, which also helps GBP/CHF higher.

Big risks to this view include a Swiss-U.S. trade deal triggering an unwinding of CHF risk premium, pushing GBP/CHF lower. For now, we don't think the move would be massive.

A more significant risk for GBP/CHF would be U.S. inflation expectations surging, which would boost the CHF store of value status (it acts like gold in this regard).

And remember: the bigger, multi-year trend of CHF appreciation is intact, meaning that ultimately, over a multi-month timeframe, the Franc should test new highs.