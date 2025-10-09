Franc to Stay Supported says J. Safra Sarasin

Lock in today's rate... for use at a later date & protect your transfer budget. Secure Rate

Swiss private bank says the franc to hold firm, supported by Switzerland’s strong external balances, safe-haven appeal, and positive real yields.

However, new forecasts show the currency is not necessarily set to strengthen significantly further: The tone of their outlook is one of stability and resilience rather than volatility or major directional shifts.

The bank highlights that although the SNB has shifted to a more neutral policy bias, the franc still benefits from its reputation as a low-volatility, defensive currency.

On the monetary side, Sarasin notes that real rates in Switzerland remain comparatively attractive, especially given subdued inflation.

That means Swiss assets continue to offer positive inflation-adjusted returns, which helps support the franc even without outright policy tightening.

Furthermore, the SNB has signalled that it will tolerate - and, if needed, even lean toward - a stronger franc as a tool to contain imported inflation.

This implicit policy backstop discourages heavy speculative selling and underpins the currency's stability.

In short, J. Safra Sarasin sees the franc staying firm because:

1. Safe-haven flows persist amid global geopolitical and economic risks.

2. Positive real yield support makes CHF assets appealing.

3. SNB tolerance for a strong franc provides a policy floor.

4. Switzerland’s external surplus and solid fundamentals add to structural support.

The upshot: even if the franc doesn’t strengthen dramatically from here, it remains unlikely to weaken meaningfully.

Investors should expect the CHF to hold its ground — a "well-supported" currency, particularly in a world increasingly worried about currency debasement.

Here are the key forecasts from the bank's research:

EUR/CHF: expected to rise slightly to 0.97 in 3 months and to 0.98 in 12 months, indicating a mild recovery in the euro as rate differentials stabilise but the franc remains strong.

USD/CHF: seen at 0.86 in 3 months and 0.88 in 12 months, implying a modest franc depreciation as U.S. rate cuts narrow the gap and risk appetite improves.

GBP/CHF: forecast at 1.12 in 3 months and 1.11 in 12 months, showing the pound roughly flat against the franc.