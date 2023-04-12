Canadian Dollar: Bank of Canada Holds, Pushes Back Against Rate Cut Expectations

Image © Bank of Canada, Reproduced Under CC Licensing

The Bank of Canada maintained interest rates at 4.5% for the second month running in April, although it pushed back again market expectations for rate cuts later in the year.

The Canadian Dollar fell in the lead-up to the BoC decision as it tracked the U.S. Dollar lower in the wake of softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data, but it could find some support if a 'hawkish hold' is the market's verdict of today's decision and guidance.

The BoC guided that it was prepared to hike interest rates again owing to concerns that inflation in the services sector posed upside risks to its inflation forecasts.

It said demand continued to exceed supply in the economy, thanks in part to a strong jobs market, which could potentially warrant more restrictive rates.

The Pound to Canadian Dollar exchange rate (GBP/CAD) was quoted at 1.6773 following the decision, which still leaves it near the top of its 2023 range, although upside momentum appears to have stalled as of late.

The U.S. Dollar to Canadian Dollar exchange rate meanwhile edged lower to 1.3415 as a run of losses looks set to extend.

The Canadian Dollar has underperformed most other G10 peers in 2023 as markets have raised expectations for the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates from the second half of 2023.

But the BoC looks eager to cool such expectations, for now.

"The implied expectation in the market that we're going to cut later in the year doesn't look like the most likely scenario to us," said BoC Governor Tiff Macklem in a post-decision appearance before journalists.

Such push-back could limit Canadian Dollar downside from here if it limits the building of further rate cut expectations.

"Overall, still on hold, but not in synch with market expectations for outright rate cuts this year, since the Bank isn’t calling for a recession," says Avery Shenfeld, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

Above: Money market expectations for the trajectory of BoC rates. Image courtesy of ANZ.

One major Canadian bank says the Bank of Canada is on track to cut rates by year-end, despite any protestations from Macklem.

"A lot has happened since the January MPR. But most importantly, inflation has come down faster than the Bank had previously anticipated and financial conditions have tightened on the back of banking sector turbulence outside of our borders," says Randall Bartlett, Senior Director of Canadian Economics at Desjardins Bank.

He says thes factors look to have outweighed the sustained strength in the Canadian economy and labour market, "and should work to ensure the Bank’s next move is a rate cut as early as the end of the year".

The Canadian Dollar could resume its downward trend if Bartlett is correct and the market ultimately calls the BoC's bluff by adding to expectations for a rate cut later in the year.